Definitive 2023 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Definitive 2023 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Keeping the tradition going! Previous years' threads: 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022
Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.
Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.
Currently Playing Solo
Nothing at the moment.
Haven't Started Yet
Persona 5 Royal (PS5)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Xbox Series X)
The Quarry (Xbox Series X)
The Last of Us Part I (PS5)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5)
Sonic Frontiers (Xbox Series X)
Goat Simulator 3 (Xbox Series X)
Gotham Knights (Xbox Series X)
Marvel: Midnight Suns (Xbox Series X)
Playing With/Against My Wife
Nothing at the moment.
Just Watching My Wife Game
Nothing at the moment.
