Ever feel guilty when replaying a title, knowing there are others waiting to be played?
I feel like Im wasting my time replaying Wolfenstein: The New Order and I so desire to play Prince of Persia, FF7: Remake, LoU2: Remastered, but I felt like something known and comfortable. Even though the others are new, Im not sure why I cant get to playing the new when I so want to. How do you break the chain?
