Definitive 2021 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread

   
01-01-21, 11:02 AM
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,484
Received 322 Likes on 220 Posts
Definitive 2021 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Keeping the tradition going! Previous years' threads: 2019 | 2020

Completed
Nothing at the moment.

Currently Playing Solo
Watch_Dogs: Legion (Xbox Series X)

On Hiatus
Overcooked! 2 (Xbox Series X)
River City Girls (Switch)

Haven't Started Yet
Sega Genesis Classics (Switch)
Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Switch)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS5)
Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Xbox Series X)
CrossCode (Switch)

I've Been Playing with My Wife (or Just Watching Her Play)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
01-01-21, 11:27 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,945
Received 112 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Definitive 2021 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Reserved
