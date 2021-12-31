DVD Talk Forum

Definitive 2022 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread

   
Definitive 2022 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Keeping the tradition going! Previous years' threads: 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021

Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.

Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.

Currently Playing Solo
Nothing at the moment.

Haven't Started Yet
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch)
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (PS5)
Persona 5 Royal (PS5)
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X)
Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5)
Metroid Dread (Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Switch)

Co-Op with My Wife
Mario Golf: Super Rush (Switch)

Just Watching My Wife Game
Nothing at the moment.
