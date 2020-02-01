DVD Talk Forum

Walt Disney Animated Classics 2020 Blu-ray and 4K releases
2020 Blu-ray and 4K releases for the Walt Disney Animated Classics line:

February ???
Frozen II (incl. 4K)

March 10
Beauty and the Beast: The Signature Collection 4K


Future Signature Collection titles (in alphabetic order):
Fantasia
The Jungle Book

Unreleased and unscheduled (3 titles)
8. Make Mine Music (1946)
10. Melody Time (1948)
25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

Nowhere in sight
Frozen 3D
Big Hero 6 3D
Any new 3D
Pre-1989 films in 4K



2019 releases
2018 releases
2017 releases
2016 releases
2015 releases
2014 releases
2013 releases
2012 releases
2011 releases
