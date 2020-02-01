Walt Disney Animated Classics 2020 Blu-ray and 4K releases
Walt Disney Animated Classics 2020 Blu-ray and 4K releases
2020 Blu-ray and 4K releases for the Walt Disney Animated Classics line:
February ???
Frozen II (incl. 4K)
March 10
Beauty and the Beast: The Signature Collection 4K
Future Signature Collection titles (in alphabetic order):
Fantasia
The Jungle Book
Unreleased and unscheduled (3 titles)
8. Make Mine Music (1946)
10. Melody Time (1948)
25. The Black Cauldron (1985)
Nowhere in sight
Frozen 3D
Big Hero 6 3D
Any new 3D
Pre-1989 films in 4K
2019 releases
2018 releases
2017 releases
2016 releases
2015 releases
2014 releases
2013 releases
2012 releases
2011 releases
2019 releases
2018 releases
2017 releases
2016 releases
2015 releases
2014 releases
2013 releases
2012 releases
2011 releases
