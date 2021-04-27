Your Top 5 4K/Blu-ray sets?

1. OldBoy (Arrow UK Blu)...with that fantastic documentary, Old Days. And, duh!

2. Iron Man ...2-disc Blu with that captivating documentary. One of only few I’ve seen in entirety and I believe longer than movie.

3. The World of Wong Kai War (Criterion Blu).

4. Dawn of the Dead (UK LE Blu). Because it’s Dawn of the Dead (1978)!

5. **gonna reserve for Irreversible (UK Indicator Blu)** If terrible, which I highly doubt, I’ll find something else. There’s so many more. But, I have such high hopes.



There are also many more sets I have yet to delve into though, but thus far.