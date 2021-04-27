Your Top 5 4K/Blu-ray sets?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,702
Received 240 Likes on 209 Posts
Your Top 5 4K/Blu-ray sets?
1. OldBoy (Arrow UK Blu)...with that fantastic documentary, Old Days. And, duh!
2. Iron Man...2-disc Blu with that captivating documentary. One of only few I’ve seen in entirety and I believe longer than movie.
3. The World of Wong Kai War (Criterion Blu).
4. Dawn of the Dead (UK LE Blu). Because it’s Dawn of the Dead (1978)!
5. **gonna reserve for Irreversible (UK Indicator Blu)** If terrible, which I highly doubt, I’ll find something else. There’s so many more. But, I have such high hopes.
There are also many more sets I have yet to delve into though, but thus far.
2. Iron Man...2-disc Blu with that captivating documentary. One of only few I’ve seen in entirety and I believe longer than movie.
3. The World of Wong Kai War (Criterion Blu).
4. Dawn of the Dead (UK LE Blu). Because it’s Dawn of the Dead (1978)!
5. **gonna reserve for Irreversible (UK Indicator Blu)** If terrible, which I highly doubt, I’ll find something else. There’s so many more. But, I have such high hopes.
There are also many more sets I have yet to delve into though, but thus far.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off