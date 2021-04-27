DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Your Top 5 4K/Blu-ray sets?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Your Top 5 4K/Blu-ray sets?

   
Old 04-27-21, 08:11 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,702
Received 240 Likes on 209 Posts
Your Top 5 4K/Blu-ray sets?
1. OldBoy (Arrow UK Blu)...with that fantastic documentary, Old Days. And, duh!
2. Iron Man...2-disc Blu with that captivating documentary. One of only few I’ve seen in entirety and I believe longer than movie.
3. The World of Wong Kai War (Criterion Blu).
4. Dawn of the Dead (UK LE Blu). Because it’s Dawn of the Dead (1978)!
5. **gonna reserve for Irreversible (UK Indicator Blu)** If terrible, which I highly doubt, I’ll find something else. There’s so many more. But, I have such high hopes.

There are also many more sets I have yet to delve into though, but thus far.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Freaks & Geeks: Collector's Edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.