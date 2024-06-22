17th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread
17th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread
17th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread!Discussion Thread Here
2024
2024
Rules: Dates: Dusk June 30-Dawn August 1st
Movies/TV shows should be labeled sci-fi or fantasy from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a sci-fi or fantasy label from one of those sites. Action/Sci-fi would be fine.
If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's sci-fi or fantasy or not, ask here.
Sci-Fi/Fantasy documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews. Documentaries include UFO and alien abduction type shows.
As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.
Use any counting method you prefer, as prize determination does not depend on number of items watched.
3 wild cards for all. Use for those shows you want to watch but know they really don't count but they're pretty close or borderline to counting.
Watching the movie with the commentary will count as an entry.
Watching multiple versions(theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie will also count.
Exceptions: 1: The Tarzan films are eligible to watch and count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
2. Superhero films. If they do not have a sci-fi/fantasy tag, they count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
Audio:
Sci-fi/Fantasy Radio
I'm treating audio harshly since this is primarily a movie/tv challenge. That being said, one episode, 4 hours with commercials, of Coast to Coast counts as one entry. It's the same format for TV, only doubled. The topic of the show has to be sci-fi/fantasy related, so it shouldn't be that much of a problem with Coast to Coast.
If you're listening to something without commercials, or can skip them, you're looking at 3 hours of audio for one entry.
1/4 entry = 45 minutes without commercials and 60 with commercials.
1/2 entry = 90 minutes without commercials and 120 with commercials.
3/4 entry = 135 minutes without commercials and 180 with commercials.
1 entry = 180 minutes without commercials and 240 with commercials.
2024's Finalized Checklist:
Spoiler:
--- Watch a film in 6 of the following decades:
--- 1890/1900 -
--- 1910/1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -
--- 2020 -
--- Watch films in at least two languages other than English.
--- First language -
--- Second language -
--- Watch a film in 6 of the following:
--- Watch a MST3K/Rifftrax/Cinematic Titanic/Hosted version of a sci-fi/fantasy film -
--- Watch a film made on a low budget (ex. Corman or Castle movie) -
--- Watch a film based on a novel -
--- Watch a film which was nominated for a Hugo or Saturn Award -
--- Watch a film that either won an Academy Award (Oscar) or an actor won one for their performance -
--- Watch a Documentary Feature (at least 40 minutes long) -
--- Watch a Film from the Criterion Collection (Doesn't have to be the Criterion Version) -
--- Watch a film with commentary -
--- Watch a film and at least two sequels -
--- Watch an animated film -
--- Watch a film with special effects by Ray Harryhausen -
--- Watch a film that takes place in the "future" but the year has already come and gone -
--- Watch a film and its remake/reboot -
--- Watch a film about a LGBTQ+ person/topic or about POC/other minority groups -
--- Watch 60 minutes of Sci-fi/Fantasy shorts (animated or non-animated) -
--- He's dead, Jim. Watch 4 out of the following:
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Paul Reubens -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Roger Corman -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Barbara Rush -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Kenneth Mitchell -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Chris Gauthier -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Donald Sutherland -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Michael Gambon -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Julian Sands -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Mark Dodson -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Ian Gelder -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Tim McGovern -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Peter Spellos -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Darren Kent -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Jamie Christopher -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Glynis Johns -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Jeff Burr -
--- Thank the Maker. Watch 3 out of the following:
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Gene Roddenberry -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late C.S. Lewis -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late J.R.R. Tolkien -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Jules Verne
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late H.G. Wells -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Stan Lee -
--- Watch 10 films directed/produced/written by:
--- J. J. Abrams -
--- Luc Besson -
--- Michael Bay -
--- Tim Burton -
--- John Carpenter -
--- Roger Corman -
--- Richard Fleischer -
--- Ron Howard -
--- Peter Jackson -
--- Terry Jones -
--- Stephen King -
--- Fritz Lang -
--- George Lucas -
--- George Melies -
--- Hayao Miyazaki -
--- Sam Raimi -
--- M. Night Shyamalan -
--- Stephen Sommers -
--- Steven Spielberg -
--- Guilermo del Toro -
--- The Wachowskis -
--- Robert Zemeckis -
--- Watch a film in 3 of these ratings:
--- Unrated (pre-MPAA)/Approved -
--- G-
--- PG/GP/M-
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17/X (not porn!)/Unrated -
--- Watch a film in 5 of the following sub-genres:
--- Action/Adventure -
--- Animation -
--- Comedy -
--- Crime/Film Noir/Mystery/Thriller -
--- Drama -
--- Family -
--- History/War/Western -
--- Horror -
--- Music/Musical -
--- Romance -
--- Watch a film in 10 sub-genres:
--- Alien invasion -
--- Alternate History -
--- Based on fairy tale -
--- Christmas in July -
--- Comic Book -
--- Disaster -
--- Dystopian Society -
--- High Fantasy -
--- Immortality -
--- Kaiju -
--- Laser (death by or contains one)-
--- Mad Scientist -
--- Mythology (Can be anybody's mythology) -
--- Paranormal -
--- Post-Apocalyptic -
--- Prehistoric -
--- Robot/Android -
--- Space Themed -
--- Superhero Themed -
--- Sword and Sorcery -
--- Time travel -
Not sure what qualifies? Check here for a description or even better: here.
--- Watch a film starring 5 of these classic actors and actors who have not been in our lists before:
Classic:
--- Abbott & Costello -
--- Evelyn Ankers -
--- Lionel Atwill -
--- Lloyd Bridges -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Bella Lugosi -
--- Vincent Price -
--- Max von Sydow -
New:
--- Matt Damon -
--- Robin Williams -
--- Jude Law -
--- Watch a film starring 10 these actors/actresses:
5, 117, 97, 111, 120, 109, 82, 3, 4, 85, 54, 99, 21, 43, 22, 48, 101, 72, 71, 64
--- John Astin -
--- John Agar -
--- Nancy Allen -
--- Mara Corday -
--- Peter Cullen -
--- Peter Graves -
--- Chris Hemsworth -
--- Hugh Jackman -
--- Christopher Lloyd -
--- Sir Ian McKellen -
--- Ray Milland -
--- Chris Pratt -
--- Keanu Reeves -
--- Andy Serkis -
--- Dame Maggie Smith -
--- Patrick Stewart -
--- Emma Thompson -
--- Kenneth Tobey -
--- Taika Waititi -
--- Sigourney Weaver -
--- 1890/1900 -
--- 1910/1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -
--- 2020 -
--- Watch films in at least two languages other than English.
--- First language -
--- Second language -
--- Watch a film in 6 of the following:
--- Watch a MST3K/Rifftrax/Cinematic Titanic/Hosted version of a sci-fi/fantasy film -
--- Watch a film made on a low budget (ex. Corman or Castle movie) -
--- Watch a film based on a novel -
--- Watch a film which was nominated for a Hugo or Saturn Award -
--- Watch a film that either won an Academy Award (Oscar) or an actor won one for their performance -
--- Watch a Documentary Feature (at least 40 minutes long) -
--- Watch a Film from the Criterion Collection (Doesn't have to be the Criterion Version) -
--- Watch a film with commentary -
--- Watch a film and at least two sequels -
--- Watch an animated film -
--- Watch a film with special effects by Ray Harryhausen -
--- Watch a film that takes place in the "future" but the year has already come and gone -
--- Watch a film and its remake/reboot -
--- Watch a film about a LGBTQ+ person/topic or about POC/other minority groups -
--- Watch 60 minutes of Sci-fi/Fantasy shorts (animated or non-animated) -
--- He's dead, Jim. Watch 4 out of the following:
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Paul Reubens -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Roger Corman -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Barbara Rush -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Kenneth Mitchell -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Chris Gauthier -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Donald Sutherland -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Michael Gambon -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Julian Sands -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Mark Dodson -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Ian Gelder -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Tim McGovern -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Peter Spellos -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Darren Kent -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Jamie Christopher -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Glynis Johns -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Jeff Burr -
--- Thank the Maker. Watch 3 out of the following:
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Gene Roddenberry -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late C.S. Lewis -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late J.R.R. Tolkien -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Jules Verne
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late H.G. Wells -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Stan Lee -
--- Watch 10 films directed/produced/written by:
--- J. J. Abrams -
--- Luc Besson -
--- Michael Bay -
--- Tim Burton -
--- John Carpenter -
--- Roger Corman -
--- Richard Fleischer -
--- Ron Howard -
--- Peter Jackson -
--- Terry Jones -
--- Stephen King -
--- Fritz Lang -
--- George Lucas -
--- George Melies -
--- Hayao Miyazaki -
--- Sam Raimi -
--- M. Night Shyamalan -
--- Stephen Sommers -
--- Steven Spielberg -
--- Guilermo del Toro -
--- The Wachowskis -
--- Robert Zemeckis -
--- Watch a film in 3 of these ratings:
--- Unrated (pre-MPAA)/Approved -
--- G-
--- PG/GP/M-
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17/X (not porn!)/Unrated -
--- Watch a film in 5 of the following sub-genres:
--- Action/Adventure -
--- Animation -
--- Comedy -
--- Crime/Film Noir/Mystery/Thriller -
--- Drama -
--- Family -
--- History/War/Western -
--- Horror -
--- Music/Musical -
--- Romance -
--- Watch a film in 10 sub-genres:
--- Alien invasion -
--- Alternate History -
--- Based on fairy tale -
--- Christmas in July -
--- Comic Book -
--- Disaster -
--- Dystopian Society -
--- High Fantasy -
--- Immortality -
--- Kaiju -
--- Laser (death by or contains one)-
--- Mad Scientist -
--- Mythology (Can be anybody's mythology) -
--- Paranormal -
--- Post-Apocalyptic -
--- Prehistoric -
--- Robot/Android -
--- Space Themed -
--- Superhero Themed -
--- Sword and Sorcery -
--- Time travel -
Not sure what qualifies? Check here for a description or even better: here.
--- Watch a film starring 5 of these classic actors and actors who have not been in our lists before:
Classic:
--- Abbott & Costello -
--- Evelyn Ankers -
--- Lionel Atwill -
--- Lloyd Bridges -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Bella Lugosi -
--- Vincent Price -
--- Max von Sydow -
New:
--- Matt Damon -
--- Robin Williams -
--- Jude Law -
--- Watch a film starring 10 these actors/actresses:
--- John Astin -
--- John Agar -
--- Nancy Allen -
--- Mara Corday -
--- Peter Cullen -
--- Peter Graves -
--- Chris Hemsworth -
--- Hugh Jackman -
--- Christopher Lloyd -
--- Sir Ian McKellen -
--- Ray Milland -
--- Chris Pratt -
--- Keanu Reeves -
--- Andy Serkis -
--- Dame Maggie Smith -
--- Patrick Stewart -
--- Emma Thompson -
--- Kenneth Tobey -
--- Taika Waititi -
--- Sigourney Weaver -
2023's list thread HERE.
Re: 17th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread
