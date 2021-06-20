14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread
14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread
14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread!Discussion Thread Here
2021
2021
Rules: Dates: Dusk June 30-Dawn August 1st
Movies/TV shows should be labeled sci-fi or fantasy from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a sci-fi or fantasy label from one of those sites. Action/Sci-fi would be fine.
If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's sci-fi or fantasy or not, ask here.
Sci-Fi/Fantasy documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews. Documentaries include UFO and alien abduction type shows.
As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.
Use any counting method you prefer, as prize determination does not depend on number of items watched.
3 wild cards for all. Use for those shows you want to watch but know they really don't count but they're pretty close or borderline to counting.
Watching the movie with the commentary will count as an entry.
Watching multiple versions(theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie will also count.
Exceptions: 1: The Tarzan films are eligible to watch and count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
2. Superhero films. If they do not have a sci-fi/fantasy tag, they count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
Audio:
Sci-fi/Fantasy Radio
I'm treating audio harshly since this is primarily a movie/tv challenge. That being said, one episode, 4 hours with commercials, of Coast to Coast counts as one entry. It's the same format for TV, only doubled. The topic of the show has to be sci-fi/fantasy related, so it shouldn't be that much of a problem with Coast to Coast.
If you're listening to something without commercials, or can skip them, you're looking at 3 hours of audio for one entry.
1/4 entry = 45 minutes without commercials and 60 with commercials.
1/2 entry = 90 minutes without commercials and 120 with commercials.
3/4 entry = 135 minutes without commercials and 180 with commercials.
1 entry = 180 minutes without commercials and 240 with commercials.
Finalized Checklist:
Spoiler:
*Watching enough shorts or TV to count as one entry, you can use that one entry as a check on the checklist, as long as each of them count for whatever you're checking. You can mix and match what you've seen to make a check, they all don't have to be grouped together as a single entry on your watch list.
3 Wildcards allowed
--- Watch a film in 9 of the following decades:
--- 1890/1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -
--- 2020 -
--- Watch films in at least two languages other than English.
--- First language -
--- Second language -
--- Watch a film in 9 of the following:
--- Watch a MST3K/Rifftrax/Cinematic Titanic/Hosted version of a sci-fi/fantasy film -
--- Watch a film made on a low budget (ex. Corman or Castle movie) -
--- Watch a film based on a novel -
--- Watch a film which was nominated for a Hugo or Saturn Award-
--- Watch a Documentary Feature (at least 40 minutes long) -
--- Watch a Film from the Criterion Collection (Doesn't have to be the Criterion Version) -
--- Watch a film with commentary -
--- Watch a film and at least two sequels -
--- Watch an animated film -
--- Watch a film with special effects by Ray Harryhausen -
--- Watch a film that takes place in the "future" but the year has already come and gone -
--- Watch a film and its remake/reboot -
--- Watch a film about a LGBTQ+ person/topic or about POC/other minority groups -
--- He's dead, Jim. Watch 4 out of the following:
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Ned Beatty -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Helen McCrory -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Cloris Leachman -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Sean Connery -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Christopher Plummer -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late David Prowse -
--- Thank the Maker. Watch 4 out of the following:
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Gene Roddenberry -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late C.S. Lewis -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late J.R.R. Tolkien -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Jules Verne
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late H.G. Wells -
--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Stan Lee -
--- Watch 10 films directed/produced/written by:
--- J. J. Abrams -
--- Luc Besson -
--- Tim Burton -
--- Roger Corman -
--- Richard Fleischer -
--- Ron Howard -
--- Peter Jackson -
--- Alice Guy -
--- Fritz Lang -
--- George Lucas -
--- George Melies -
--- Hayao Miyazaki -
--- M. Night Shyamalan -
--- Stephen Sommers -
--- Steven Spielberg -
--- Guilermo del Toro -
--- The Wachowskis -
--- Robert Zemeckis
--- Watch a film in 4 of these ratings:
--- Unrated (pre-MPAA)/Approved -
--- G-
--- PG/GP/M-
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17/X (not porn!)/Unrated -
--- Watch a film in 6 of the following sub-genres:
--- Action/Adventure -
--- Animation -
--- Comedy -
--- Crime/Film Noir/Mystery/Thriller -
--- Drama -
--- Family -
--- History/War/Western -
--- Horror -
--- Music/Musical -
--- Romance -
--- Watch a film in the following 12 sub-genres:
--- Alien invasion -
--- Alternate History -
--- Based on fairy tale -
--- Christmas in July -
--- Comic Book -
--- Disaster -
--- Dystopian Society -
--- High Fantasy -
--- Immortality -
--- Kaiju -
--- Mad Scientist -
--- Mythology (Can be anybody's mythology) -
--- Paranormal -
--- Post-Apocalyptic -
--- Prehistoric -
--- Robot/Android -
--- Space Themed -
--- Superhero Themed -
--- Sword and Sorcery -
--- Time travel -
Not sure what qualifies? Check here for a description or even better: here.
--- Watch 6 of the following IMDB.com Title Types:
--- Feature Film -
--- TV Movie -
--- TV Series -
--- TV Episode -
--- TV Special/TV Short -
--- Mini-Series -
--- Documentary (any length) -
--- Video Game -
--- Short Film -
--- Direct to Video -
--- Watch a film starring 15 of the following actors:
--- Helena Bonham Carter -
--- Benedict Cumberbatch -
--- Luke Evans -
--- William Fichtner -
--- Harrison Ford -
--- Morgan Freeman -
--- John Goodman -
--- Jake Gyllenhaal -
--- Chris Hemsworth -
--- Michael Ironsides -
--- Samuel L. Jackson -
--- Scarlett Johansson -
--- Dwayne Johnson -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Gugu Mbatha-Raw -
--- Sir Ian McKellen -
--- Chris Pine -
--- Natalie Portman -
--- Chris Pratt -
--- Vincent Price -
--- Geoffrey Rush -
--- Ryan Reynolds -
--- Arnold Schwarzenegger -
--- Andy Serkis -
--- Will Smith -
--- Evan Rachel Wood -
2020's list thread HERE.
