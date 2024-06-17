The 17th Annual Sci-fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread

Spoiler: --- Watch a film in 6 of the following decades:

--- 1890/1900 -

--- 1910/1920 -

--- 1930 -

--- 1940 -

--- 1950 -

--- 1960 -

--- 1970 -

--- 1980 -

--- 1990 -

--- 2000 -

--- 2010 -

--- 2020 -



--- Watch films in at least two languages other than English.

--- First language -

--- Second language -



--- Watch a film in 6 of the following:

--- Watch a MST3K/Rifftrax/Cinematic Titanic/Hosted version of a sci-fi/fantasy film -

--- Watch a film made on a low budget (ex. Corman or Castle movie) -

--- Watch a film based on a novel -

--- Watch a film which was nominated for a Hugo or Saturn Award-

--- Watch a Documentary Feature (at least 40 minutes long) -

--- Watch a Film from the Criterion Collection (Doesn't have to be the Criterion Version) -

--- Watch a film with commentary -

--- Watch a film and at least two sequels -

--- Watch an animated film -

--- Watch a film with special effects by Ray Harryhausen -

--- Watch a film that takes place in the "future" but the year has already come and gone -

--- Watch a film and its remake/reboot -

--- Watch a film about a LGBTQ+ person/topic or about POC/other minority groups -

--- Watch 60 minutes of Sci-fi/Fantasy shorts (animated or non-animated) -



--- He's dead, Jim. Watch 2 out of the following:

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Nichelle Nichols -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - David Warner -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - James Caan -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Raquel Welch -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Tom Sizemore -



--- Thank the Maker. Watch 3 out of the following:

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Gene Roddenberry -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late C.S. Lewis -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late J.R.R. Tolkien -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Jules Verne

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late H.G. Wells -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Stan Lee -



--- Watch 10 films directed/produced/written by:

--- J. J. Abrams -

--- Luc Besson -

--- Michael Bay -

--- Tim Burton -

--- John Carpenter -

--- Roger Corman -

--- Richard Fleischer -

--- Ron Howard -

--- Peter Jackson -

--- Terry Jones -

--- Stephen King -

--- Fritz Lang -

--- George Lucas -

--- George Melies -

--- Hayao Miyazaki -

--- Sam Raimi -

--- M. Night Shyamalan -

--- Stephen Sommers -

--- Steven Spielberg -

--- Guilermo del Toro -

--- The Wachowskis -

--- Robert Zemeckis -



--- Watch a film in 3 of these ratings:

--- Unrated (pre-MPAA)/Approved -

--- G-

--- PG/GP/M-

--- PG-13 -

--- R -

--- NC-17/X (not porn!)/Unrated -



--- Watch a film in 5 of the following sub-genres:

--- Action/Adventure -

--- Animation -

--- Comedy -

--- Crime/Film Noir/Mystery/Thriller -

--- Drama -

--- Family -

--- History/War/Western -

--- Horror -

--- Music/Musical -

--- Romance -



--- Watch a film in 10 sub-genres:

--- Alien invasion -

--- Alternate History -

--- Based on fairy tale -

--- Christmas in July -

--- Comic Book -

--- Disaster -

--- Dystopian Society -

--- High Fantasy -

--- Immortality -

--- Kaiju -

--- Laser (death by or contains one)-

--- Mad Scientist -

--- Mythology (Can be anybody's mythology) -

--- Paranormal -

--- Post-Apocalyptic -

--- Prehistoric -

--- Robot/Android -

--- Space Themed -

--- Superhero Themed -

--- Sword and Sorcery -

--- Time travel -



Not sure what qualifies? Check here for a description or even better: here.



--- Watch a film starring 10 of these classic actors and actors who have not been in our lists before:

Classic:

--- Abbott & Costello -

--- Evelyn Ankers -

--- Lionel Atwill -

--- Lloyd Bridges -

--- Boris Karloff -

--- Bella Lugosi -

--- Vincent Price -

--- Max von Sydow -

New:

--- Emily Blunt -

--- Ernest Borgnine -

--- David Bradley -

--- Johnny Depp -

--- Kirsten Dunst -

--- Bryce Dallas Howard -

--- Eddie Murphy -

--- Deep Roy -

--- Wallace Shawn -

--- Dame Maggie Smith -

--- Karl Urban -

--- Taika Waititi -

--- Elijah Wood -



--- Watch a film starring 10 these actors/actresses:

--- Drew Barrymore -

--- Cate Blanchett -

--- Gerard Butler -

--- Rutger Hauer -

--- Lena Headley -

--- Josh Hutcherson -

--- Hugh Jackman -

--- Ross Martin -

--- Gugu Mbathawa-Raw -

--- Dick Miller -

--- Rick Moranis -

--- Michelle Pfeiffer -

--- Dennis Quaid -

--- Callum Keith Rennie -

--- John Saxon -

--- Donald Sutherland -

--- Emma Thompson -

--- Gina Torres -

--- Bruce Willis -

--- Benedict Wong -

Spoiler: Lost In Space (1966) - the 60s TV series. Their ship launched in 1997.

The Running Man (1987) - takes place in 2019.

Akira (1988) - takes place in 2019 (plus is an animation challenge crossover).

Strange Days (1995) - takes place in 1999.

Back to the Future 2 (1989) - sees them travel to the future - 2015 - to tidy up things.

Blade Runner (1982) - takes place in 2019.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) - 2001 of course.

2010: The Year We Make Contact - 2010.

The Island (2005) - takes place in 2019.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) - takes place in 2008.

A Scanner Darkly (2006) - set in 1994.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1992) - set in 1997

2012 (2009) - in 2012.

The Postman (1997) - His tale begins in 2013

A Clockwork Orange (1971) - takes place in 1995

Escape from L.A. (1996) - perfect companion to ...New York takes place in 2013.

Predator 2 (1990) - set in 1997

Timecop (1994) - set in 2004

I Am Legend (2007) - 2009 to 2012.

12 Monkeys (1995) - questionable - the virus was released in 1996 though the main character traveled back from 2035

A Quiet Place (2018) - Filmed in 2018, takes place in 2021.

Just Imagine (1930) - Takes place in 1980

Things to Come (1936) - covers a future history from 1940 to 2036.

Space 1999 (1973) - 1999 - and I watched that one this year!!

The Abyss (1989) - takes place in 1994

Aeon Flux (2005) - takes place in 2011

Barb Wire (1996) - takes place in 2017

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) - depicts events of 1983-1991

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) - takes place in 2020

Event Horizon (1997) - takes place in 2015

Westworld (1973) - takes place in 1983

Futureworld (1976) - takes place in 1985 (I watched this, too!)

It! the Terror from Beyond Space (1958) - first Mars mission returns to Earth in 1973

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) - takes place in 2021

The Omega Man (1979) - Takes place 1977

Class of 1999 (1990) - takes place in 1999

Soylent Green (1973) - takes place in 2022

Robotech (1985) - takes place in 1999

Spoiler: Add watch an Oscar/Award winner? (either movie or person)

Matt Damon, Robin Williams to actors, Jude Law



He's Dead, Jim: Paul Reubens, Roger Corman, Barbara Rush, Kenneth Mitchell, Chris Gauthier



Guess what time of the year it is! That's right, it's theList Thread for 2024 will beonce posted.Movies/TV shows should be labeled sci-fi or fantasy from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a sci-fi or fantasy label from one of those sites. Action/Sci-fi would be fine.If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's sci-fi or fantasy or not, ask here.Sci-Fi/Fantasy documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews. Documentaries include UFO and alien abduction type shows.As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.Use any counting method you prefer, as prize determination does not depend on number of items watched.3 wild cards for all. Use for those shows you want to watch but know they really don't count but they're pretty close or borderline to counting.Watching the movie with the commentary will count as an entry.Watching multiple versions (theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie will also count.Sci-fi/Fantasy RadioI'm treating audio harshly since this is primarily a movie/tv challenge. That being said, one episode, 4 hours with commercials, of Coast to Coast counts as one entry. It's the same format for TV, only doubled. The topic of the show has to be sci-fi/fantasy related, so it shouldn't be that much of a problem with Coast to Coast.If you're listening to something without commercials, or can skip them, you're looking at 3 hours of audio for one entry.1/4 entry = 45 minutes without commercials and 60 with commercials.1/2 entry = 90 minutes without commercials and 120 with commercials.3/4 entry = 135 minutes without commercials and 180 with commercials.1 entry = 180 minutes without commercials and 240 with commercials.1: The Tarzan films are eligible to watch and count for the watch list, but not for the check list.2. Superhero films. If they do not have a sci-fi/fantasy tag, they count for the watch list, but not for the check list. If it really has sci-fi/fantasy elements without the tag but you want to use it for the check list, feel free to ask here and I'll look into it.