The 17th Annual Sci-fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread
The 17th Annual Sci-fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread
Guess what time of the year it is! That's right, it's the 17th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge!
List Thread for 2024 will be HERE once posted.
Dates: Dusk June 30-Dawn August 1st
Rules
Movies/TV shows should be labeled sci-fi or fantasy from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a sci-fi or fantasy label from one of those sites. Action/Sci-fi would be fine.
If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's sci-fi or fantasy or not, ask here.
Sci-Fi/Fantasy documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews. Documentaries include UFO and alien abduction type shows.
As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.
Use any counting method you prefer, as prize determination does not depend on number of items watched.
3 wild cards for all. Use for those shows you want to watch but know they really don't count but they're pretty close or borderline to counting.
Watching the movie with the commentary will count as an entry.
Watching multiple versions (theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie will also count.
Audio:
Sci-fi/Fantasy Radio
I'm treating audio harshly since this is primarily a movie/tv challenge. That being said, one episode, 4 hours with commercials, of Coast to Coast counts as one entry. It's the same format for TV, only doubled. The topic of the show has to be sci-fi/fantasy related, so it shouldn't be that much of a problem with Coast to Coast.
If you're listening to something without commercials, or can skip them, you're looking at 3 hours of audio for one entry.
1/4 entry = 45 minutes without commercials and 60 with commercials.
1/2 entry = 90 minutes without commercials and 120 with commercials.
3/4 entry = 135 minutes without commercials and 180 with commercials.
1 entry = 180 minutes without commercials and 240 with commercials.
*Exceptions:*
1: The Tarzan films are eligible to watch and count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
2. Superhero films. If they do not have a sci-fi/fantasy tag, they count for the watch list, but not for the check list. If it really has sci-fi/fantasy elements without the tag but you want to use it for the check list, feel free to ask here and I'll look into it.
2024's UN-Finalized Checklist:
Suggestions for the "takes place in the future that has already passed" check:
2023's Discussion thread here.
Suggestions for next year, 2024:
Actor list pool here.
Suggestions for the "takes place in the future that has already passed" check:
Spoiler:
Lost In Space (1966) - the 60s TV series. Their ship launched in 1997.
The Running Man (1987) - takes place in 2019.
Akira (1988) - takes place in 2019 (plus is an animation challenge crossover).
Strange Days (1995) - takes place in 1999.
Back to the Future 2 (1989) - sees them travel to the future - 2015 - to tidy up things.
Blade Runner (1982) - takes place in 2019.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) - 2001 of course.
2010: The Year We Make Contact - 2010.
The Island (2005) - takes place in 2019.
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) - takes place in 2008.
A Scanner Darkly (2006) - set in 1994.
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1992) - set in 1997
2012 (2009) - in 2012.
The Postman (1997) - His tale begins in 2013
A Clockwork Orange (1971) - takes place in 1995
Escape from L.A. (1996) - perfect companion to ...New York takes place in 2013.
Predator 2 (1990) - set in 1997
Timecop (1994) - set in 2004
I Am Legend (2007) - 2009 to 2012.
12 Monkeys (1995) - questionable - the virus was released in 1996 though the main character traveled back from 2035
A Quiet Place (2018) - Filmed in 2018, takes place in 2021.
Just Imagine (1930) - Takes place in 1980
Things to Come (1936) - covers a future history from 1940 to 2036.
Space 1999 (1973) - 1999 - and I watched that one this year!!
The Abyss (1989) - takes place in 1994
Aeon Flux (2005) - takes place in 2011
Barb Wire (1996) - takes place in 2017
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) - depicts events of 1983-1991
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) - takes place in 2020
Event Horizon (1997) - takes place in 2015
Westworld (1973) - takes place in 1983
Futureworld (1976) - takes place in 1985 (I watched this, too!)
It! the Terror from Beyond Space (1958) - first Mars mission returns to Earth in 1973
Johnny Mnemonic (1995) - takes place in 2021
The Omega Man (1979) - Takes place 1977
Class of 1999 (1990) - takes place in 1999
Soylent Green (1973) - takes place in 2022
Robotech (1985) - takes place in 1999
2023's Discussion thread here.
Suggestions for next year, 2024:
Actor list pool here.
Spoiler:
Add watch an Oscar/Award winner? (either movie or person)
Matt Damon, Robin Williams to actors, Jude Law
He's Dead, Jim: Paul Reubens, Roger Corman, Barbara Rush, Kenneth Mitchell, Chris Gauthier
Matt Damon, Robin Williams to actors, Jude Law
He's Dead, Jim: Paul Reubens, Roger Corman, Barbara Rush, Kenneth Mitchell, Chris Gauthier
Re: The 17th Annual Sci-fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread
First, Welcome back to the 17th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge for 2024! I don't know about everyone else, but I have plenty of films already stocked up for the month...
Just as a reminder, the checklist has not been confirmed yet! For the next several days, I welcome any and all comments and suggestions. Checkout out the suggestions from last year at the bottom of the first post. Feel free to suggest anyone, especially for the He's Dead, Jim list.
This year will be the first year I put into full practice my actor list and random choosing. Question: Do you want me to leave a small classic/new actor list and then a bigger main list? Or now that it's been used a year, combine the new/classic/general list into one? Or option 3: Get rid of the new list, new people go automatically into the random pick list to be chosen from, but still have a classic actor list as well that would be 6-10 names total?
