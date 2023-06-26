16th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge List Thread!

--- 1890/1900 -

--- 1910/1920 -

--- 1930 -

--- 1940 -

--- 1950 -

--- 1960 -

--- 1970 -

--- 1980 -

--- 1990 -

--- 2000 -

--- 2010 -

--- 2020 -

--- First language -

--- Second language -

--- Watch a MST3K/Rifftrax/Cinematic Titanic/Hosted version of a sci-fi/fantasy film -

--- Watch a film made on a low budget (ex. Corman or Castle movie) -

--- Watch a film based on a novel -

--- Watch a film which was nominated for a Hugo or Saturn Award-

--- Watch a Documentary Feature (at least 40 minutes long) -

--- Watch a Film from the Criterion Collection (Doesn't have to be the Criterion Version) -

--- Watch a film with commentary -

--- Watch a film and at least two sequels -

--- Watch an animated film -

--- Watch a film with special effects by Ray Harryhausen -

--- Watch a film that takes place in the "future" but the year has already come and gone -

--- Watch a film and its remake/reboot -

--- Watch a film about a LGBTQ+ person/topic or about POC/other minority groups -

--- Watch 60 minutes of Sci-fi/Fantasy shorts (animated or non-animated) -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Nichelle Nichols -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - David Warner -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - James Caan -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Raquel Welch -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late - Tom Sizemore -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Gene Roddenberry -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late C.S. Lewis -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late J.R.R. Tolkien -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Jules Verne

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late H.G. Wells -

--- Written by/inspired by/or related in some way to the late Stan Lee -

--- J. J. Abrams -

--- Luc Besson -

--- Michael Bay -

--- Tim Burton -

--- John Carpenter -

--- Roger Corman -

--- Richard Fleischer -

--- Ron Howard -

--- Peter Jackson -

--- Terry Jones -

--- Stephen King -

--- Fritz Lang -

--- George Lucas -

--- George Melies -

--- Hayao Miyazaki -

--- Sam Raimi -

--- M. Night Shyamalan -

--- Stephen Sommers -

--- Steven Spielberg -

--- Guilermo del Toro -

--- The Wachowskis -

--- Robert Zemeckis -

--- Unrated (pre-MPAA)/Approved -

--- G-

--- PG/GP/M-

--- PG-13 -

--- R -

--- NC-17/X (not porn!)/Unrated -

--- Action/Adventure -

--- Animation -

--- Comedy -

--- Crime/Film Noir/Mystery/Thriller -

--- Drama -

--- Family -

--- History/War/Western -

--- Horror -

--- Music/Musical -

--- Romance -

--- Alien invasion -

--- Alternate History -

--- Based on fairy tale -

--- Christmas in July -

--- Comic Book -

--- Disaster -

--- Dystopian Society -

--- High Fantasy -

--- Immortality -

--- Kaiju -

--- Laser (death by or contains one)-

--- Mad Scientist -

--- Mythology (Can be anybody's mythology) -

--- Paranormal -

--- Post-Apocalyptic -

--- Prehistoric -

--- Robot/Android -

--- Space Themed -

--- Superhero Themed -

--- Sword and Sorcery -

--- Time travel -

Not sure what qualifies? Check

for a description or even better:

.

--- Abbott & Costello -

--- Evelyn Ankers -

--- Lionel Atwill -

--- Lloyd Bridges -

--- Boris Karloff -

--- Bella Lugosi -

--- Vincent Price -

--- Max von Sydow -

--- Emily Blunt -

--- Ernest Borgnine -

--- David Bradley -

--- Johnny Depp -

--- Kirsten Dunst -

--- Bryce Dallas Howard -

--- Eddie Murphy -

--- Deep Roy -

--- Wallace Shawn -

--- Dame Maggie Smith -

--- Karl Urban -

--- Taika Waititi -

--- Elijah Wood -

--- Drew Barrymore -

--- Cate Blanchett -

--- Gerard Butler -

--- Rutger Hauer -

--- Lena Headley -

--- Josh Hutcherson -

--- Hugh Jackman -

--- Ross Martin -

--- Gugu Mbathawa-Raw -

--- Dick Miller -

--- Rick Moranis -

--- Michelle Pfeiffer -

--- Dennis Quaid -

--- Callum Keith Rennie -

--- John Saxon -

--- Donald Sutherland -

--- Emma Thompson -

--- Gina Torres -

--- Bruce Willis -

--- Benedict Wong -