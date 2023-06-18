Re: The 16th Annual Sci-fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread

I have not worked on the check list as I want people to chime in on any actor names that you think would be good additions even if they've been on the list before. I would like to try the large pool of names suggestion, and then pick 20/25 of them (needing to watch at least 10) for the list. I'm not sure I want to keep track of who is on the list each year to remove the next year, but I think we could get a large enough pool of names that it should be pretty randomized and switch up enough year-to-year. There is a start in the post above.



Also, please let me know of any actors who have passed that might fit in the "He's Dead, Jim" list. We have a few already listed, but I'm sure there have been others since last summer.



I do like the shorts suggestion so unless there any objections, those will be going in the checklist.



Thanks for the feedback/suggestions!