14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread
14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread
Guess what time of the year it is! That's right, it's the 14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge!
List Thread for 2021 will be HERE.
Dates: Dusk June 30-Dawn August 1st
Rules
Movies/TV shows should be labeled sci-fi or fantasy from either imdb.com or allmovie.com. Other labels don't matter as long as there is at least a sci-fi or fantasy label from one of those sites. Action/Sci-fi would be fine.
If anyone has a problem with something someone watches or just wants an opinion on if it's sci-fi or fantasy or not, ask here.
Sci-Fi/Fantasy documentaries are allowed but not DVD featurettes/interviews. Documentaries include UFO and alien abduction type shows.
As with the other challenges, the lists must be numbered or it won't count.
Use any counting method you prefer, as prize determination does not depend on number of items watched.
3 wild cards for all. Use for those shows you want to watch but know they really don't count but they're pretty close or borderline to counting.
Watching the movie with the commentary will count as an entry.
Watching multiple versions (theatrical and director's cut) of the same movie will also count.
Audio:
Sci-fi/Fantasy Radio
I'm treating audio harshly since this is primarily a movie/tv challenge. That being said, one episode, 4 hours with commercials, of Coast to Coast counts as one entry. It's the same format for TV, only doubled. The topic of the show has to be sci-fi/fantasy related, so it shouldn't be that much of a problem with Coast to Coast.
If you're listening to something without commercials, or can skip them, you're looking at 3 hours of audio for one entry.
1/4 entry = 45 minutes without commercials and 60 with commercials.
1/2 entry = 90 minutes without commercials and 120 with commercials.
3/4 entry = 135 minutes without commercials and 180 with commercials.
1 entry = 180 minutes without commercials and 240 with commercials.
*Exceptions:*
1: The Tarzan films are eligible to watch and count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
2. Superhero films. If they do not have a sci-fi/fantasy tag, they count for the watch list, but not for the check list.
2020's Finalized Checklist:
2020's Discussion thread here.
Suggestions for next year, 2021:
2020's Discussion thread here.
Par down the sub-genre list. Maybe pull out and make own section (Romance, Action/Adventure, Horror, ect)... Add Mythology to sub-genre list. See how the new time travel to the past that hasn't come yet did over the 2020 challenge.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to actors' list, Michael Ironsides. Luke Evans
remove (maybe) Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee
Add: DTV and Made-for-TV movies, Food based movies. "Watch a TV mini-series or a complete season"
Remove director Francis Lawrence
Add to directors: Peter Jackson, Guilermo del Toro. Need more work on directors-maybe drop # required, need new names. Antonio Margheriti, Sam Katzman, and Globus & Golan, Alice Guy-Blaché. Maybe switch to "Watch 3 films by female directors, watch 3 films by male directors, watch 3 films by a POC director?" Roger Corman, Terrence Fisher, Freddie Francis,
Robert Stevenson, Robert Zemeckis has roughly 24 Sci-Fi/Fantasy credits. Robert Rodriguez has roughly 16 credits. Roland Emmerich has roughly 12 credits. Bryan Singer has roughly 10 credits but the vast majority are for the X-Men franchise. Christopher Nolan has roughly 8 credits and they are mostly for the DC movies. Alex Garland has roughly 7 credits and Duncan Jones has roughly 4 credits.
Suggestion: a core group of, say, ten "gimmes" and then another group of twenty "deeper cuts" from which half gets rotated in and out of the checklist. Gimmes I'd suggest:
Discuss removing NC-17/X/GP/M ratings, removing 1890s, 2020 decade until there are more years.
taken from alyxstarr's checklist:
Cover all the title types on IMDb:
-X- Feature Film -
-X- TV Movie -
-X- TV Series -
-X- TV Episode -
-X- TV Special -
-X- Mini-Series -
-X- Documentary -
-X- Video Game -
-X- Short Film -
-X- Video -
-X- TV Short -
Re: 14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread
Please take a look at the suggestions for the checklist from last year! I plan on finalizing the checklist on Sunday, June 20th.
My plan is to make sure the checklist is finalized well before the end of the month, not only to help those who are still planning their lists (I know some of you already have been working on them as well!) but to give me a bit of leeway for the start of the challenge. I will be checking in at least once a day as I will be traveling the last week of June and the first week of July and would like to get things finalized before I leave.
I also would love suggestions for the "He's Dead, Jim" section!
Suggestions:Par down the sub-genre list. Maybe pull out and make own section (Romance, Action/Adventure, Horror, ect)... Add Mythology to sub-genre list. See how the new time travel to the past that hasn't come yet did over the 2020 challenge.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to actors' list, Michael Ironsides. Luke Evans
Remove (maybe) Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee
Add: DTV and Made-for-TV movies, Food based movies. "Watch a TV mini-series or a complete season"
Remove director Francis Lawrence
Add to directors: Peter Jackson, Guilermo del Toro. Need more work on directors-maybe drop # required, need new names. Antonio Margheriti, Sam Katzman, and Globus & Golan, Alice Guy-Blaché. Maybe switch to "Watch 3 films by female directors, watch 3 films by male directors, watch 3 films by a POC director?" Roger Corman, Terrence Fisher, Freddie Francis,
Robert Stevenson, Robert Zemeckis has roughly 24 Sci-Fi/Fantasy credits. Robert Rodriguez has roughly 16 credits. Roland Emmerich has roughly 12 credits. Bryan Singer has roughly 10 credits but the vast majority are for the X-Men franchise. Christopher Nolan has roughly 8 credits and they are mostly for the DC movies. Alex Garland has roughly 7 credits and Duncan Jones has roughly 4 credits.
Suggestion: a core group of, say, ten "gimmes" and then another group of twenty "deeper cuts" from which half gets rotated in and out of the checklist. Gimmes I'd suggest:
Discuss removing NC-17/X/GP/M ratings, removing 1890s, 2020 decade until there are more years.
taken from alyxstarr's checklist:
Cover all the title types on IMDb:
-X- Feature Film -
-X- TV Movie -
-X- TV Series -
-X- TV Episode -
-X- TV Special -
-X- Mini-Series -
-X- Documentary -
-X- Video Game -
-X- Short Film -
-X- Video -
-X- TV Short -
