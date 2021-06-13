Re: 14th Annual Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge Discussion Thread

Alice Guy-Blaché. Maybe switch to "

Harrison Ford Samuel L. Jackson Christopher Lee Ian McKellan Vincent Price Zoe Saldana Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Smith Akira Takarada Sigourney Weaver

-X- Feature Film -

-X- TV Movie -

-X- TV Series -

-X- TV Episode -

-X- TV Special -

-X- Mini-Series -

-X- Documentary -

-X- Video Game -

-X- Short Film -

-X- Video -

-X- TV Short -

Please take a look at the suggestions for the checklist from last year! I plan on finalizing the checklist onMy plan is to make sure the checklist is finalized well before the end of the month, not only to help those who are still planning their lists (I know some of you already have been working on them as well!) but to give me a bit of leeway for the start of the challenge. I will be checking in at least once a day as I will be traveling the last week of June and the first week of July and would like to get things finalized before I leave.I also would love suggestions for the "He's Dead, Jim" section!:Par down the sub-genre list. Maybe pull out and make own section (Romance, Action/Adventure, Horror, ect)... Add Mythology to sub-genre list. See how the new time travel to the past that hasn't come yet did over the 2020 challenge.Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to actors' list, Michael Ironsides. Luke EvansRemove (maybe) Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Cushing, Christopher LeeAdd: DTV and Made-for-TV movies, Food based movies. "Watch a TV mini-series or a complete season"Remove director Francis LawrenceAdd to directors: Peter Jackson, Guilermo del Toro. Need more work on directors-maybe drop # required, need new names. Antonio Margheriti, Sam Katzman, and Globus & Golan,Watch 3 films by female directors, watch 3 films by male directors, watch 3 films by a POC director?" Roger Corman, Terrence Fisher, Freddie Francis,Robert Stevenson, Robert Zemeckis has roughly 24 Sci-Fi/Fantasy credits. Robert Rodriguez has roughly 16 credits. Roland Emmerich has roughly 12 credits. Bryan Singer has roughly 10 credits but the vast majority are for the X-Men franchise. Christopher Nolan has roughly 8 credits and they are mostly for the DC movies. Alex Garland has roughly 7 credits and Duncan Jones has roughly 4 credits.Suggestion: a core group of, say, ten "gimmes" and then another group of twenty "deeper cuts" from which half gets rotated in and out of the checklist. Gimmes I'd suggest:In the rotating pool, I'd suggest including Michael Ironside in one group and David Warner in the other. Neither is an obvious gimme, but they each have more than a hundred eligible credits on IMDb so participants may well stumble across either without actively seeking them. I'd also suggest splitting Peter Cushing and Boris Karloff. suggest removing Gene Roddenberry, C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, Stan Lee, Jules Verne, and H.G. Wells from "He's Dead, Jim" since they've each been dead for quite some time. Maybe create a "Thank the Maker" section for them since more stuff is based on things they created than things they personally wrote or directed? I'd shift George Lucas from Director to that pool and add Philip K. Dick.Discuss removing NC-17/X/GP/M ratings, removing 1890s, 2020 decade until there are more years.taken from alyxstarr's checklist: