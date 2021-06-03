The 15th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (March 15 - April 25, 2021

The 15th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge

Official Rules

-ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts

-There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award

-You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary

-There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.

-You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday April 25, 2021 as an entry if you'd like.

-There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died since the last Oscar Ceremony. But only

movie per celebrity. For example: You can watch Bustin Loose to honor Cecily Tyson but you

watch another Cecily Tyson movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless another celebrity that died during the time period. If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died in 2019/20.

-The challenge begins at dawn local time Monday, March 15, 2021 at and will end at 11:59 pm on Sunday, April 25.



***LISTS THREAD***



Actor in a Leading Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Costume Design

Directing

Documentary (Feature)

Documentary (Short Subject)

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Short Film (Animated)

Short Film (Live Action)

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Visual Effects

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)