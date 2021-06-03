The 15th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (March 15 - April 25, 2021
#1
The 15th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (March 15 - April 25, 2021
The 15th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge
Official Rules
-ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts
-There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award
-You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary
-There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.
-You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday April 25, 2021 as an entry if you'd like.
-There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died since the last Oscar Ceremony. But only ONE movie per celebrity. For example: You can watch Bustin Loose to honor Cecily Tyson but you cannot watch another Cecily Tyson movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless another celebrity that died during the time period. If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died in 2019/20.
-The challenge begins at dawn local time Monday, March 15, 2021 at and will end at 11:59 pm on Sunday, April 25.
***LISTS THREAD***
External Links
This Year's Nominees
TCM's 31 Days of Oscar Schedule
Academy Award Database - to check if a movie has been nominated or won (link still won't work with Safari)
2020 In Memoriam via Entertainment Weekly
2021 In Memoriam via Entertainment Weekly
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
- 1927-1937:
- 1938-1947:
- 1948-1957:
- 1958-1967:
- 1968-1977:
- 1978-1987:
- 1988-1997:
- 1998-2007:
- 2008-2017:
- 2018-
Watch a winner from the following categories:
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Actor in a Supporting Role
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Animated Feature Film
- Cinematography
- Costume Design
- Directing
- Documentary (Feature)
- Documentary (Short Subject)
- Film Editing
- International Feature Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Music (Original Score)
- Music (Original Song)
- Best Picture
- Production Design
- Short Film (Animated)
- Short Film (Live Action)
- Sound Editing
- Sound Mixing
- Visual Effects
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
#2
Re: The 15th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (March 15 - April 25, 2021
It's that time again (though later than usual). Oscar nominations will be announced on the 15th and that means it's time to put together your Oscar Challenge viewing list. The Oscar Database still won't work with Safari for unknown reasons so sorry about that.
Is there anything folks want to see in this year's Challenge? I was thinking about adding sequel exemption. Say you watch Ghostbusters (which was nominated for 2 Oscars) but you also want to watch Ghostbusters 2 because why not (but it wasn't nominated for anything). Should we count the sequel? Or say you want to watch Terminator 2 (which won 4 Oscars) but can you watch the sequel without the original (which was nominated for nothing)? Just a thought, what does everything think?
