View Poll Results: Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
NO, I do not have a PS5, and will not buy a PS5 Pro
0
0%
NO, I am fine with my PS5 for now
4
100.00%
YES, the PS5 Pro will be my first PS5 purchase
0
0%
YES, the PS5 Pro will replace my existing PS5
0
0%
YES, I will buy the PS5 Pro and keep my existing PS5
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?

   
07-26-24, 11:32 AM
Dan
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,235
Received 1,255 Likes on 892 Posts
Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
Although it has not been officially announced, some specs have been leaked and people are getting hyped.

So my question is: whether youre upgrading from your PS5, or just now joining in on the greatness that awaits, or even keeping your existing PS5 so you can have an extra PlayStation in another room, will you be getting one?
07-26-24, 11:37 AM
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,881
Received 1,198 Likes on 930 Posts
Re: Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
Just got my PS5 last year so nah. I like it a lot and knew I ran the risk of a Pro model coming soon when I bought it. For me what I have is good enough as long as it still supports games Im okay with it.
