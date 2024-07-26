View Poll Results: Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
NO, I do not have a PS5, and will not buy a PS5 Pro
0
0%
NO, I am fine with my PS5 for now
4
100.00%
YES, the PS5 Pro will be my first PS5 purchase
0
0%
YES, the PS5 Pro will replace my existing PS5
0
0%
YES, I will buy the PS5 Pro and keep my existing PS5
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,235
Received 1,255 Likes on 892 Posts
Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
Although it has not been officially announced, some specs have been leaked and people are getting hyped.
So my question is: whether youre upgrading from your PS5, or just now joining in on the greatness that awaits, or even keeping your existing PS5 so you can have an extra PlayStation in another room, will you be getting one?
So my question is: whether youre upgrading from your PS5, or just now joining in on the greatness that awaits, or even keeping your existing PS5 so you can have an extra PlayStation in another room, will you be getting one?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,881
Received 1,198 Likes on 930 Posts
Re: Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?
Just got my PS5 last year so nah. I like it a lot and knew I ran the risk of a Pro model coming soon when I bought it. For me what I have is good enough as long as it still supports games Im okay with it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off