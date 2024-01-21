Palworld (Xbox Gamepass, PC)

I saw some people on TikTok playing this game and thought this was some kind of Pokémon Fan GamePlaying on Series X. Have had to restart a few times tweaking the difficulty. Sucks you have to start a new world when you wanna change difficulty settings. I haven't found a way to change an existing world? Looking at lowering the survival difficulty aspect as im not a huge fan of that gametype.What I played so far I'm having a blast! The tiny monsters are cute but early enough I haven't found one that's armed.Anyone else playing?