Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 11/10/2023
Yes, another Call of Duty game, but I have to say, after playing the beta for this, it took me back to the good old days - great movement and weapon play. I can't say too much because the beta was very limited, but I liked what I saw.
You can also carry over everything you've unlocked and purchased from Modern Warfare II (yes, this includes weapon camos as well).
Anyone still interested in this series?
I dropped out of this series years ago. I always enjoyed the single-player campaign way more than the MP.
Might play some of the current-gen games if they come to Game Pass soon -- something I expect now that the Activision sale is finalized.
