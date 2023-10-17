DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 11/10/2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 11/10/2023

   
Old 10-17-23, 06:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Rival11's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 7,046
Received 152 Likes on 98 Posts
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 11/10/2023
Yes, another Call of Duty game, but I have to say, after playing the beta for this, it took me back to the good old days - great movement and weapon play. I can't say too much because the beta was very limited, but I liked what I saw.

You can also carry over everything you've unlocked and purchased from Modern Warfare II (yes, this includes weapon camos as well).

Anyone still interested in this series?
Rival11 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-17-23, 06:39 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 71,515
Received 5,277 Likes on 3,603 Posts
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 11/10/2023
I dropped out of this series years ago. I always enjoyed the single-player campaign way more than the MP.
Might play some of the current-gen games if they come to Game Pass soon -- something I expect now that the Activision sale is finalized.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Detective Pikachu Returns (10/6/23: Nintendo Switch)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.