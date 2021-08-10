DVD Talk Forum

Metroid Dread (Switch; 10/8/21)

06-15-21, 08:44 PM
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Metroid Dread (Switch; 10/8/21)






Game looks amazing. Both Amiibo and Special Edition are sold out at everyplace that has listed them so far.
06-15-21, 08:52 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Re: Metroid Dread (Switch; 10/8/21)
Ugh, I want that SE!
06-15-21, 09:06 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Re: Metroid Dread (Switch; 10/8/21)
Did they put a chip in it because that SE is selling out in seconds like everything else.
06-15-21, 09:07 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Re: Metroid Dread (Switch; 10/8/21)
Fuck. I’m gonna have to buy a Switch. Fuck.
