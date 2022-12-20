View Poll Results: What vintage/catalog show(s) should have a viewing club?
Airwolf (Roku 4/4, Tubi 3/4)
0
0%
Alfred Hitchcock Presents (Roku 7/10, Tubi 2/10)
0
0%
The Dick Van Dyke Show (Fubo, Peacock, Roku, Tubi, Redbox, Crackle, Plex all 5/5)
0
0%
Cheers (Paramount+ 11/11, Hulu 4/11, Peacock 1/11)
0
0%
Columbo (Tubi 16/16, Roku 8/16, Freevee 7/16)
0
0%
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero (Tubi 2/4, Hasbro Pulse 4/4)
0
0%
The Golden Girls (Hulu 7/7)
0
0%
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Official YouTube Channel 3/3)
0
0%
I Love Lucy (Hulu 6/9, Paramount+ 6/9)
0
0%
MacGyver (Paramount+ 7/7, Pluto 7/7)
0
0%
The Mary Tyler Moore Show (Amazon Prime 7/7, Hulu 7/7)
0
0%
Quantum Leap (Peacock 5/5, Roku 5/5)
0
0%
Seinfeld (Netflix 9/9)
0
0%
Star Trek (Paramount+ 3/3)
0
0%
Star Trek: The Next Generation (Paramount+ 7/7)
0
0%
The Transformers (Tubi 4/4, Hasbro Pulse 4/4)
0
0%
The Twilight Zone (Paramount+ 5/5, Pluto 2/5)
0
0%
Twin Peaks (Paramount+ 2/2)
100.00%
The X-Files (Hulu 11/11, Freevee 11/11)
0
0%
X-Men (Disney+ 5/5)
0
0%
OTTER IDEAS (Post your ideas!)
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Vintage/Catalog TV Viewing Club Discussion
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,448
Received 1,247 Likes on 741 Posts
Vintage/Catalog TV Viewing Club Discussion
The Cheers thread saw mention of a Cheers viewing club about ten years ago, looks like it was fun. The season one thread was full but it seems to have stopped by season two. Doesn't mean we can't try again.
I see Cheers is on Paramount+ and it's $25 for one year through January 2, 2023, and that's pretty accessible.
Would people be interested in starting up a viewing club of Cheers or other vintage / catalog shows in 2023 and beyond? If so, what's a good way to do it? What's a good pace? You can read how the Cheers viewing club developed here.
One idea I have is to take a show like Cheers, for example, and start up a thread per season every two weeks starting in January. People can dip into each season thread as they start, watch, and finish it. That way, there is some pacing yet with some flexibility.
Are there are other vintage/catalog TV shows that are great TV and easily-accessible to most of us? This thread can help us do some planning, nominate some shows, etc.
I made a poll (vote for as many options as you like!) with a few ideas, using streaming information I found on Just Watch. The poll says how many seasons are streaming out of how many total (4/7 or 7/7, that sort of thing).
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,482
Likes: 0
Received 147 Likes on 105 Posts
Re: Vintage/Catalog TV Viewing Club Discussion
I'm thinking of watching Get Smart again. I've got the dvds and usually do a disc per week with tv on disc. Could go a little faster
Don't know how accurate the info is but streaming on Prime, Vudu, Hulu, Apple TV
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Vintage/Catalog TV Viewing Club Discussion
Great idea.
When the Twin Peaks revival happened and there was a lot of discussion and it trending on Twitter, it totally made me wonder what it would have been like if places like this were around during the original run to discuss episodes.
