Doubt that it is even worth having a Season 9 thread. This week's show about Adam trying to get into NYU was painful to watch. Everything that happened was like Michael driving into the lake times 10. I just want to reach into the screen and punch the characters in their faces.
I've only watched the first episode of this season, which was a tribute to George Segal. It was ok.
Re: The Goldbergs (ABC) - Season 9
You know what's actually making this show watchable for me? Joanne. I like the fast talking, witty and self-centered dialogue.
I did like the NYU Dean seeing Brea and saying "This is your girlfriend and you're trying to claim hardship??". Although I've totally lost track of how many times Brea has forgiven Adam's asshole-ness. And it appears Adam is still in high school.
