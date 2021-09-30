Re: The Goldbergs (ABC) - Season 9

You know what's actually making this show watchable for me? Joanne. I like the fast talking, witty and self-centered dialogue.



I did like the NYU Dean seeing Brea and saying "This is your girlfriend and you're trying to claim hardship??". Although I've totally lost track of how many times Brea has forgiven Adam's asshole-ness. And it appears Adam is still in high school.