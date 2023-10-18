Godzilla Minus One 4K UHD

Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray 125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles Trailer Collection (Japanese language only) Special Announcements 1 & 2 Trailer TV Spot No. 1 Edition/That's Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition 6-Second Bumper IMAX PR Video ScreenX PR Video TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP Cinema Mileage Announcement



Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray Main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only) Recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition (some 1080i) Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital Subtitles: NOTE - NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES <Contents (Bonus DISC)> Making of VFX Making of Release commemorative special program "Behind the scenes: The movie "Godzilla-1.0" -No.30- Event footage: September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet event October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red carpet November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing screening stage greetings November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage greetings November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere November 29, 2023: Sapporo event Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show September 15, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji) Friday, September 29, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase Keizo) Friday, October 13, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke) October 27, 2023: "Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening" Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)



4-disc Digipack + outer case specifications

Special booklet (Japanese language only)

“Special Disaster Response Materials Compilation” Abridged version (Japanese language only)

Be one of the first in the US to own Godzilla Minus One on Blu-ray with the “Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition”! This Godzilla Store Exclusive mirrors the deluxe 4-disc box set released on May 1, 2024 in Japan, and includes bothandPreserving the Japanese treatment in both packaging and content, the “Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition” includes all the same features as the original Japan release with the added addition of English menus and the option to select the theatrical release English subtitles for Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color.With an estimated ship date of September 2024, this edition will be a limited release and the first opportunity to own Godzilla Minus One home video in the US.Full details of each disc content:Specifications and Enclosures: