List of Valuable Blu-rays & DVDs
List of Valuable Blu-rays & DVDs
https://thechive.com/2020/01/08/dvds...und-17-photos/
So which one of you came up with this list? Looks sparked off our recent discussion of the prices that Halloween box set goes for on eBay. I had no idea the Kung Fury BD is worth over $200.
I regret not picking up the complete Real Ghostbusters box set.
I have a few on there. I had no idea the monetary “value” of some of them.
the Killer
the Third Man
Halloween box set
F13 box set
the Real Ghostbusters
the Monkees
I have
The Killer, Criterion Collection DVD I traded for on some old trading dvd site.But checked one time,and believe it was a very good bootleg copy I got.
Have The Third Man and few other OOP Criterions.
