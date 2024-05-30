The 15th Annual Historical Appreciation *List Thread* June 1-July 7, 2024

Rules

In a nutshell, here are the basics:

Movies and TV content specifically about a historical figure, event or period are eligible.

Tangential content (i.e., fantasy, time travel, movies merely set in a generic "past" where the time period is not emphasized as important) is to be excluded, except...

Toward the end of the challenge, from dusk on 30 June until dawn on 1 July, you may watch Time Travel films to count double with your Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge list. However, the setting(s) must have already taken place, so you can't watch a movie set in the future that travels to a different point in the future.

Certainly! Just make sure that it's as consistent with the spirit of the challenge as the movies you might watch. We used to allow anything on The History Channel carte blanche but with the proliferation of reality TV shows there, try to remember that no matter how dangerous driving a semi across ice is, it isn't "historical"...yet!

Many of the films at the heart of this challenge have considerable run times, so even though there's always a sort of de facto goal of hitting 100 movies watched, it's not really expected here. We'd much rather you take this opportunity to finally see

than to squeeze in two shorter films.

Since there are no prizes for this challenge, feel free to count using whichever method best suits you. The standard is that 2 TV broadcast hours or short films is equivalent to 1 movie. Some members prefer to count each episode or short as a single entry. Others tally their cumulative viewing time. Whatever floats your boat. It's your list!

It's up to each participant to decide what mix of dramatizations and documentaries best suits him or her. If you want to watch documentaries exclusively, you're welcome to do that. If you don't want to watch any, that's fine, too. Some checkmarks will be easier to attain with docs, though!

Travis was the original host, and his BA was earned in history, but even he hasn't seen every movie ever made and he doesn't have an encyclopedic knowledge of every historical figure, event and period. Regarding specific films, the suggestion--and this goes for any questions--is that you ask about a specific film in the discussion thread and see what feedback you get from others who have seen it. If you don't get anything helpful, the general rule of thumb is that if you feel that you have a sufficient reason to believe that it's an appropriate selection then go ahead and watch it. If it turns out not to really fit the nature of this challenge, still count it as a viewing but please share your thoughts with us.

CHECKLIST



GENERAL

WHEN

Watch a film that takes place during five different centuries prior to the 20th Century (Note Century of setting):

--- Movie 1 (Century)

--- Movie 2 (Century)

--- Movie 3 (Century)

--- Movie 4 (Century)

--- Movie 5 (Century)



WHERE

Watch 5 movies about historical events of different countries (Note Country of setting).

--- Movie 1 (Country)

--- Movie 2 (Country)

--- Movie 3 (Country)

--- Movie 4 (Country)

--- Movie 5 (Country)



WHO _/10

Watch at least five of the ten following subcategories:



FOLKLORE & FAITH

--- Film about prehistory

--- Film about the mythology of Antiquity (i.e., Greek gods, dramatization of Homeric poems, etc.)

--- Film about religious history (based on either recorded historical events or fables arising from Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, etc.)

--- Film about a folk hero

--- Film about either the Humanities (fine arts) or Sports figure/event



HEY, THEY WERE THERE, TOO!: A LOOK AT MARGINALIZED PEOPLES

(Focus on prominent figures from history and/or depictions of their minority group's oppression, etc.)

--- Film about Women's History

--- Film about Race Relations

--- Film about the LGBTQ Community

--- Film about Religious Minority

--- Film about Immigrants



TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY

--- Watch at least two movies about the same person/event where each movie is from a different perspective (1/2)

--- Watch at least two movies about the same person/event where each movie is from a different perspective (2/2)



WAR _/10

Watch at least five of the following ten War subcategories:



--- Anti-War film

--- Military Comedy

--- Prisoner of War/Escape film

--- Resistance Movement/Civilians film

--- Submarine film

--- War Spy

--- War film that was produced *during* that war

--- Film about war criminals

--- Film about veterans after the war (framing a "flashback" film doesn't count, so no Saving Private Ryan for this one)

--- Wartime propaganda film OR a film produced by the military



WESTERN _/10

Watch at least five of these ten Western subcategories:



--- The Union Pacific story. (The plot concerns construction of a railroad, a telegraph line, or some other type of modern technology or transportation.) Wagon train stories probably fall into this category.

--- The ranch story. (The plot concerns threats to the ranch from rustlers or large landowners attempting to force out the proper owners.)

--- The empire story. (The plot might involve building up a ranch empire or an oil empire from scratch, a classic rags-to-riches plot.)

--- The revenge story. (The plot often involves an elaborate chase and pursuit, but it may also include elements of the classic mystery story.)

--- The cavalry and Indian story. (The plot revolves around taming the wilderness for white settlers.)

--- The outlaw story. (The outlaw gangs dominate the action.)

--- The marshal story. (The lawman and his challenges drive the plot.)

--- "Export Western" - a Western not actually set in America. There have been numerous Westerns set in Australia, for instance. Samurai films could count for this, too, given the relationship between the two genres.

--- Western movie with a direct connection to a TV show, since Westerns were part of TV's golden age before the Space Generation

--- Neo-Western (i.e., a Western set in more contemporary times, to demonstrate the genre is still alive)



ZEITGEIST WILD CARDS

Because an argument can be made that some movies which fall outside the "obvious" scope of our challenge really are consistent with its spirit, you're permitted to watch and check off up to three optional movies of your choice.

--- Zeitgeist Wild Card #1

--- Zeitgeist Wild Card #2

--- Zeitgeist Wild Card #3





The challenge runs from Memorial Day weekend through Independence Day.Years ago, this challenge had its roots in the war and Westerns genres, so we continue to celebrate those today.Post your list in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.Here 's one of Travis' original checklists if you're so inclined: