12th Annual Historical Appreciation Challenge 21 May - 5 July

Welcome to this year's Historical Appreciation Challenge. Time is counting down. Challenge runs Dusk on May 20 - Dawn on July 5 2019.



Movies and TV content about an historical figure, event or period are eligible. Genres also include Westerns, War Movies, Biographical films and Period Films.



Documentaries of any sort.



Zeitgeist Wild Cards. These are for films that aren't technically period films, but are time capsules of their era. Films like Rebel Without a Cause, Easy Rider, Saturday Night Fever, Valley Girl. They might have been contemporary when released, but they forever represent their time periods. We have three on the checklist, but the actual amount is unlimited.



Total counts really aren't as important in this challenge. Most of the eligible films tend to be rather long, so go ahead and watch Lawrence of Arabia or Barry Lyndon. You can count however you wish. Each episode can count as a single entry rather than the standard 2 broadcast hours equals an entry. If you have specific questions about a film's eligibility, then please ask in the thread. .Don't abuse the Zeitgeist Wild Card. We're talking the type of film you would consider dressing up as at a theme party. For instance, Vanishing Point takes place in the 70s and is dated, but you wouldn't say it represents what we think of as the 70s, compared to something like Billy Jack, with its 70s era hippies/Kung fu pseudo-spiritualism cheesiness.



I'm allowing in time travel fantasy as long as the time travel is just an element to get the character to the past. Examples would be A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, Voyagers!, Outlander, Life on Mars, Quantum Leap, and the like. We're not talking something like Doctor Who, but programs where the protagonist is put back to previous time period and has to deal with it in a non sci-fi way. Fish out of water type stories or those with strong history elements. You can back load these on the final day so they can count for the Sci-Fi challenge but you are welcome to watch them whenever you wish for this challenge.

