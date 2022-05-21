The 13th Annual Historical Appreciation Challenge *List Thread* May 27-July 5, 2022

Rules

In a nutshell, here are the basics:

Movies and TV content specifically about a historical figure, event or period are eligible.

Tangential content (i.e., fantasy, time travel, movies merely set in a generic "past" where the time period is not emphasized as important) is to be excluded, except...

Toward the end of the challenge, from dusk on 30 June until dawn on 1 July, you may watch Time Travel films to count double with your Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge list. However, the setting(s) must have already taken place, so you can't watch a movie set in the future that travels to a different point in the future.

Certainly! Just make sure that it's as consistent with the spirit of the challenge as the movies you might watch. We used to allow anything on The History Channel carte blanche but with the proliferation of reality TV shows there, try to remember that no matter how dangerous driving a semi across ice is, it isn't "historical"...yet!

Many of the films at the heart of this challenge have considerable run times, so even though there's always a sort of de facto goal of hitting 100 movies watched, it's not really expected here. We'd much rather you take this opportunity to finally see

than to squeeze in two shorter films.

Since there are no prizes for this challenge, feel free to count using whichever method best suits you. The standard is that 2 TV broadcast hours or short films is equivalent to 1 movie. Some members prefer to count each episode or short as a single entry. Others tally their cumulative viewing time. Whatever floats your boat. It's your list!

It's up to each participant to decide what mix of dramatizations and documentaries best suits him or her. If you want to watch documentaries exclusively, you're welcome to do that. If you don't want to watch any, that's fine, too. Some checkmarks will be easier to attain with docs, though!

Travis was the original host, and his BA was earned in history, but even he hasn't seen every movie ever made and he doesn't have an encyclopedic knowledge of every historical figure, event and period. Regarding specific films, the suggestion--and this goes for any questions--is that you ask about a specific film in the discussion thread and see what feedback you get from others who have seen it. If you don't get anything helpful, the general rule of thumb is that if you feel that you have a sufficient reason to believe that it's an appropriate selection then go ahead and watch it. If it turns out not to really fit the nature of this challenge, still count it as a viewing but please share your thoughts with us.

This is the 13th annual historical appreciation thread. Thirteen years means we're history ourselves!The challenge runs from Memorial Day weekend through Independence Day.Years ago, this challenge had its roots in the war and Westerns genres, so we continue to celebrate those today.Post your list here in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.