The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge List Thread March 2024
Dates: Sunset on February 28th to sunrise on April 1st.
Rules: Any film or TV show listed on IMDB/AllMovie with a genre of action, adventure, crime, or mystery counts for this challenge. You can use any counting method you choose.
Checklist is in post #2 for easy editing and cut and pasting.
This is the list thread. Please have only one post in this thread. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask in the discussion thread!
Re: The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
We still have time to make changes to the checklist if anyone has any suggestions.
Checklist
Watch items from at least 7 decades of film history.
--- 1880 - (insert item title here)
--- 1890 -
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -
--- 2020 -
Watch items on at least 3 different formats (DVD, BD, HD-DVD, VHS, TV, streaming, theatrical, LD, etc.)
--- Format 1 - (insert item title here)
--- Format 2 -
--- Format 3 -
Watch items originating from at least 3 different countries outside of your own.
--- Country 1 - (insert item title here)
--- Country 2 -
--- Country 3 -
n/a my country -
Watch items with at least 6 different ratings.
--- G -
--- GP -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- M -
--- R -
--- X -
--- NC-17 -
--- Unrated / Not Rated -
--- TV Y -
--- TV Y7 -
--- TV G -
--- TV PG -
--- TV 14 -
--- TV MA -
Watch an item from at least 7 of the following subgenres.
--- Assassin / Hitman -
--- Based on a true story -
--- Comic book -
--- Comedy -
--- Conspiracy thriller -
--- Exploitation / B-Movie -
--- Fantasy / Science-Fiction -
--- Film Noir / Neo-noir -
--- Hong Kong crime -
--- Horror -
--- Kung fu / Martial arts -
--- Modern Caper / Heist -
--- Mystery / Thriller -
--- Samurai -
--- Serial Killer -
--- Spy / Espionage -
--- Swordplay -
--- Urban cop thriller -
--- War -
Complete at least seven of these categories.
--- a Criterion release -
--- a film and it's commentary -
--- a film and it's sequel -
--- a riffed version of a film / TV show (MST3K, Rifftrax, Cinematic Titanic, etc) -
--- a trailer -
--- an item selected for preservation by the National Film Registry -
--- Based on a novel -
--- Based on a graphic novel -
--- Based on a short story -
--- Listen to the soundtrack of an action / adventure / crime / mystery film -
--- Read an action / adventure / crime / mystery comic book or graphic novel -
--- Read an action / adventure / crime / mystery novel -
--- special feature -
--- watch a film you’ve never seen before -
--- watch a film and its remake
--- won an Academy Award, any category -
Watch a film by at least seven of these directors:
--- Chang Cheh
--- Daniel Alfredson
--- David Mackenzie
--- Hayao Miyazaki
--- Henry Hathaway
--- Herman Yau
--- Howard Hawks
--- Jean Yarbrough
--- John Sturges
--- Petery Hyams
--- Philippe de Broca
--- Robert Rodriguez
--- Samuel Fuller
--- Takashi Miike
--- Terence Young
--- Tony Scott
--- Tsui Hark
--- William Beaudine
--- Zack Snyder
--- Zhang Yimou
Watch a film featuring at least seven of these actors:
--- Andy Lau
--- Antonio Banderas
--- Bruce Willis
--- Chris Pine
--- Gina Carano
--- Jackie Chan
--- Michelle Yeoh
--- Jean-Paul Belmondo
--- Jet Li
--- Kirk Douglas
--- Michael Caine
--- Noomi Rapace
--- Sam Rockwell
--- Samuel L. Jackson
--- Sean Connery
--- Shintarȏ Katsu
--- Sonny Chiba
--- Sylvester Stallone
--- Takeshi Kaneshiro
--- Toshirȏ Mifune
--- William Powell
Re: The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
Re: The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
Start of challenge: Action (30/50), The Action Movie (13/250), Adventure (39/50), Crime (18/50), Mystery (15/50)
2012: 102 // 2013: 66
2014: 98 // 2015: 116
2016: 84 // 2017: 101
2018: 55 // 2019: 15
2020: 16 // 2021: 13
2022: 16 // 2023: 3
Potential List:
Re: The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
Here
Re: The 13th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2024
My ninth Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge
*= first time watching
My Potential Watch List:
Big Sky - Season 3
CSI: Vegas - Finish Season 1
You - Season 4
