The 11th Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2021

The 11th Annual November Comedy Challenge

Rules

presentsThis Challenge overlaps with two well-established Challenges - October's Horror Challenge and the November-December Holiday Challenge. During the overlapping days, you can receive "double credit" by listing any qualifying items watched for those other two Challenges on your Comedy Challenge list.It should be self-evident what titles qualify, but if you have questions about something you've never seen, check out its genre classification on IMDB Allmovie , or metacritic , or ask about it in the discussion thread. Live events (stand-up acts, plays, TV show tapings, etc.) and audio performances (comedy albums, old-time radio shows) can also be listed.Post your list in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. However, the preferred method is, as with the Holiday Challenge, any title watched, no matter how long or how short, counts as one list item. This should make it easier to record qualifying items on both lists if you participate in both Challenges.