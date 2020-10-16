DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Tenth Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

The Tenth Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2020

   
Old 10-16-20, 02:50 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 43,875
Received 82 Likes on 70 Posts
The Tenth Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2020





Rules

This Challenge overlaps with two well-established Challenges - October's Horror Challenge and the November-December Holiday Challenge. During the overlapping days, you can receive "double credit" by listing any qualifying items watched for those other two Challenges on your Comedy Challenge list.

It should be self-evident what titles qualify, but if you have questions about something you've never seen, check out its genre classification on IMDB, Allmovie, or metacritic, or ask about it in the discussion thread. Live events (stand-up acts, plays, TV show tapings, etc.) and audio performances (comedy albums, old-time radio shows) can also be listed.

Post your list in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.

You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. However, the preferred method is, as with the Holiday Challenge, any title watched, no matter how long or how short, counts as one list item. This should make it easier to record qualifying items on both lists if you participate in both Challenges.
Last edited by davidh777; 10-16-20 at 03:03 AM.
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-16-20, 02:52 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 43,875
Received 82 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: The Tenth Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2020
Reserved
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
The Tenth Annual November Comedy Challenge *List Thread* Nov 1-30, 2020

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.