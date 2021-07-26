Re: The 12th Annual Animation Challenge! Discussion Thread

Quote: wishbone Originally Posted by Are these the checklist items you are thinking about? Thanks for hosting again!

Yeah, those are the ones that are already there, but I have as suggestions for this year, "live action animation/anime adaptions, watch a season of an animated series while leaving watch an anime season."The first one, I could add if people are interested. Disney especially are making a ton of live action movies based off an animated film right now.come to mind off hand.The second part, I'm not sure what I really meant when I typed that. Okay...spent a few minutes and tracked down the original thought: It was to add as another checklist item, "watch an animated series." But they wanted to leave "watch an anime series" so there would be two different check marks since they were such different types of shows. I could definitely add that if people would be interested?