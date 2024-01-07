Play Xbox games without console, using Amazon Firestick 4K

Quote: Xbox comes to Amazon Fire TV: Play popular games without a console

In July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can access and play hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices—no console required.



https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/dev...amazon-fire-tv

Apparently it only works with a 2023+ Firestick 4K/MAX. I have a 2022, I'm not sure what's so special about 2023. But someone will surely try to load it on older devices. Otherwise well, there's Prime Day coming in a couple of weeks.