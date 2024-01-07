DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Play Xbox games without console, using Amazon Firestick 4K

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Play Xbox games without console, using Amazon Firestick 4K

   
Old 07-01-24, 08:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 36,538
Received 1,294 Likes on 863 Posts
Play Xbox games without console, using Amazon Firestick 4K
Apparently it only works with a 2023+ Firestick 4K/MAX. I have a 2022, I'm not sure what's so special about 2023. But someone will surely try to load it on older devices. Otherwise well, there's Prime Day coming in a couple of weeks.

Xbox comes to Amazon Fire TV: Play popular games without a console


In July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can access and play hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices—no console required.

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/dev...amazon-fire-tv
eXcentris is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.