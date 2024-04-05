Do the TopSpin Games go on sale?
#1
Do the TopSpin Games go on sale?
I'm really interested in the Top Spin 2k25 Grand Slam Edition. I don't want to try it out and then ask for a refund from Steam if I don't like it because if I do like it I'm stuck at $120. I know Lego 2K Drive went down in price a couple of months after, do their sport games do the same thing? I know it's online only, if I buy six months after do they shut it down when the next iteration comes or the server will be up for a while?
Also I haven't found 2k23 or 2k24 to buy anywhere, you can only get the current one? Speaking of that, I can't find any info of those, is top spin 4 in 2012 the previous iteration and it's been that long?
#2
Re: Do the TopSpin Games go on sale?
Correct. This is the first Top Spin 2K game. I bet it will go on sale in several months.
