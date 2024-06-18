The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (9/26/24: Nintendo Switch)

"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Its up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes  imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes  or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat. Join Zelda in her quest to rescue Hyrule when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 26."I've always wanted a mainline game where you play as Zelda and really love the artstyle. Super excited for this.