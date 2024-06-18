DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (9/26/24: Nintendo Switch)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (9/26/24: Nintendo Switch)

   
Old 06-18-24, 06:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,545
Received 590 Likes on 436 Posts
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (9/26/24: Nintendo Switch)

"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Its up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes  imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes  or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat. Join Zelda in her quest to rescue Hyrule when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 26."

I've always wanted a mainline game where you play as Zelda and really love the artstyle. Super excited for this.
The Questyen is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
Mario & Luigi: Brothership (11/7/24: Nintendo Switch)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.