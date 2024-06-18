The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (9/26/24: Nintendo Switch)
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,545
Received 590 Likes on 436 Posts
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (9/26/24: Nintendo Switch)
"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Its up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat. Join Zelda in her quest to rescue Hyrule when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 26."
I've always wanted a mainline game where you play as Zelda and really love the artstyle. Super excited for this.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off