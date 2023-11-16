2023 Black Friday Video Game Deals
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,265
Received 684 Likes on 520 Posts
2023 Black Friday Video Game Deals
Target 11-19-23 thru 11-25-23
9.99
Call of Duty Vanguard Xbox Series X
19.99
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
WWE 2k23
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
29.99
Hogwarts Legacy PS5
Gran Turismo 7
FC 24
Madden 24
NBA 2K24
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Mario Strikers
Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe
$34.99
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Sonic Superstars
$40
FFXVI
Resident Evil 4
AC Mirage
Mortal Kombat 1
Just Dance 2024
Mario Odyssey
Breath of the Wild
Luigi's Mansion 3
$249.99 Meta Quest 2 with $50 Target gift card
$449.99 XBox Series X Diablo IV Bundle with $75 Target gift card
10% off select gaming gift cards
$70 Backbone One iPhone Controller
Walmart Starts 11-22-23 online 11-24-23 in stores
$10
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
$15
Red Dead Redemption Digial Download
GTA V
$20
Five Nights at Freddy's
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nickelodeon Kart Racers
Paw Patrol World
Sonic Origins Plus
Crash Team Rumble
Miles Morales Regular Edition;
MLB The Show 23
$30
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
BOTW
Super Mario Odyssey
Resident Evil 4
Kirby's Return to Dreamland
Sonic & Mario at the Olympics
Street Fighter 6
Madden 24
FC 24
Horizon Forbidden West
WWE 2K23
$40
God of War Ragnarok
Just Dance 2024
AC Mirage
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Hogwarts Legacy
Sonic Superstars
UFC 5
Mortal Kombat 1
Sonic Frontiers
Dead Space
Miles Morales Deluxe
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Super Mario Strikers
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Last of US Part 1 Remastered
$60
Diablo 4
$5 off $50 gaming gift cards
9.99
Call of Duty Vanguard Xbox Series X
19.99
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
WWE 2k23
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
29.99
Hogwarts Legacy PS5
Gran Turismo 7
FC 24
Madden 24
NBA 2K24
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Mario Strikers
Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe
$34.99
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Sonic Superstars
$40
FFXVI
Resident Evil 4
AC Mirage
Mortal Kombat 1
Just Dance 2024
Mario Odyssey
Breath of the Wild
Luigi's Mansion 3
$249.99 Meta Quest 2 with $50 Target gift card
$449.99 XBox Series X Diablo IV Bundle with $75 Target gift card
10% off select gaming gift cards
$70 Backbone One iPhone Controller
Walmart Starts 11-22-23 online 11-24-23 in stores
$10
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
$15
Red Dead Redemption Digial Download
GTA V
$20
Five Nights at Freddy's
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nickelodeon Kart Racers
Paw Patrol World
Sonic Origins Plus
Crash Team Rumble
Miles Morales Regular Edition;
MLB The Show 23
$30
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
BOTW
Super Mario Odyssey
Resident Evil 4
Kirby's Return to Dreamland
Sonic & Mario at the Olympics
Street Fighter 6
Madden 24
FC 24
Horizon Forbidden West
WWE 2K23
$40
God of War Ragnarok
Just Dance 2024
AC Mirage
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Hogwarts Legacy
Sonic Superstars
UFC 5
Mortal Kombat 1
Sonic Frontiers
Dead Space
Miles Morales Deluxe
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
Super Mario Strikers
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Last of US Part 1 Remastered
$60
Diablo 4
$5 off $50 gaming gift cards
Last edited by lwhy?; 11-16-23 at 12:10 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off