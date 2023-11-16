2023 Black Friday Video Game Deals

Target 11-19-23 thru 11-25-23



9.99

Call of Duty Vanguard Xbox Series X



19.99

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

WWE 2k23

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope



29.99

Hogwarts Legacy PS5

Gran Turismo 7

FC 24

Madden 24

NBA 2K24

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

Mario Strikers

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe



$34.99

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Sonic Superstars



$40

FFXVI

Resident Evil 4

AC Mirage

Mortal Kombat 1

Just Dance 2024

Mario Odyssey

Breath of the Wild

Luigi's Mansion 3



$249.99 Meta Quest 2 with $50 Target gift card



$449.99 XBox Series X Diablo IV Bundle with $75 Target gift card



10% off select gaming gift cards



$70 Backbone One iPhone Controller



Walmart Starts 11-22-23 online 11-24-23 in stores



$10

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



$15

Red Dead Redemption Digial Download

GTA V



$20

Five Nights at Freddy's

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Paw Patrol World

Sonic Origins Plus

Crash Team Rumble

Miles Morales Regular Edition;

MLB The Show 23



$30

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

BOTW

Super Mario Odyssey

Resident Evil 4

Kirby's Return to Dreamland

Sonic & Mario at the Olympics

Street Fighter 6

Madden 24

FC 24

Horizon Forbidden West

WWE 2K23



$40

God of War Ragnarok

Just Dance 2024

AC Mirage

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Hogwarts Legacy

Sonic Superstars

UFC 5

Mortal Kombat 1

Sonic Frontiers

Dead Space

Miles Morales Deluxe

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

Super Mario Strikers

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

Last of US Part 1 Remastered



$60

Diablo 4



$5 off $50 gaming gift cards

