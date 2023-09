The Gaming Headset Thread

Starting a thread devoted to headsets. I have a Razer Kraken headset and the ear pads were peeling on them. Decker recommended replacing the ear pads and I didn't even know you could do that.Please post all headset related questions and comments in this thread.For the record, I ended up getting replacement ear pads and a new headset. I'll use my old headset for my PC and my new one for my PS5. I ended up getting another Razer Kraken since my old one is still going strong after 4 years. https://www.bestbuy.com/site/razer-k...eut=2586423189 It was on sale for $49.99.