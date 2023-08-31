The Thaumaturge (2023, PC)

https://youtu.be/z8oDfgkpo24?si=rSUK5_T9k_El0XFt









From looking around I realized I don't like old graphics. This is a turn-based card RPG. I'm in no matter the price day one. This looks awesome and card turn-based RPGs are my favorite. It's described as story-driven.

