Sniper Elite 5 - Rebellion (PS5/4, XB1, PC)

Anyone playing this? I've loved the series and am enjoying this one so far, though I have to say it's almost exactly the same as 4. Not saying that's a bad thing, just no real improvements or updates. Of particular annoyance is the inability to hop over even a small fence or hedge, just dumb. The only other thing I'll say that is also dumb is that when you shoot someone with a pistol, they seems rather annoyed and it takes 3-4 shots (unless it's a perfect head shot, and aiming can be tricky). Other than that, it's more of the same sneaking and fun and ultra-graphic kill shots. The missions are long and entertaining and I'm on mission 3.

