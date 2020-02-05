DVD Talk Forum

Maneater (5/22/20; Steam, XB1, PS4, Switch later)

Maneater (5/22/20; Steam, XB1, PS4, Switch later)

   
Old 05-02-20, 07:09 PM
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Maneater (5/22/20; Steam, XB1, PS4, Switch later)


And here I thought I might be done buying new games until the next-gen consoles drop...! Especially since its only $40 at launch.
Old 05-02-20, 07:13 PM
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Sharknado as a VG. the end is nigh...
