Favorite game of the 21st century?
Favorite game of the 21st century?
so the original XBOX came out in 2001, i believe, figured that gen was a good starting point rather than all time, though it maybe.
for me Remedy's Control. i loved the shit out of the game and played it to death. don't think 100%, but did a lot including both dlcs.this hooked me in an instant and i was addicted to gaming again. loved everything about it. i didn't even know they let you cheat like that, which seems weird, but i didn't know until i finished long after.
so the past 22 years, favorite game/gaming experience?
Re: Favorite game of the 21st century?
I've been watching Severance lately (Apple TV+) and the way they communicate with the board, as well as other craziness, gives me some serious Control vibes. Great game.
Bloodborne for me.
