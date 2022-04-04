DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Favorite game of the 21st century?

Favorite game of the 21st century?

   
04-04-22, 04:57 PM
Favorite game of the 21st century?
so the original XBOX came out in 2001, i believe, figured that gen was a good starting point rather than all time, though it maybe.

for me Remedy's Control. i loved the shit out of the game and played it to death. don't think 100%, but did a lot including both dlcs.this hooked me in an instant and i was addicted to gaming again. loved everything about it. i didn't even know they let you cheat like that, which seems weird, but i didn't know until i finished long after.

so the past 22 years, favorite game/gaming experience?
04-04-22, 05:30 PM
Re: Favorite game of the 21st century?
I've been watching Severance lately (Apple TV+) and the way they communicate with the board, as well as other craziness, gives me some serious Control vibes. Great game.

Bloodborne for me.
04-04-22, 05:39 PM
Re: Favorite game of the 21st century?
Dark Souls. It is the greatest game ever made IMO.
