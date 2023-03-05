DVD Talk Forum

Mega Man X 30 anniversary

Mega Man X 30 anniversary

   
05-03-23, 04:41 PM
Mega Man X 30 anniversary
05-03-23, 05:05 PM
Re: Mega Man X 30 anniversary
Ah! I was confused why theres a Mega Man 30th anniversary bundle on Xbox when they had a 35th anniversary bundle a couple years ago, but now I get it.
