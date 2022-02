Which game franchises are getting tiresome?

I guess what Iím trying to say, which are you getting sick of? You loved it, but now over stays welcome.



The Borderlands franchise. I played the 3, liked the 3 a lot, but now Iím just sick of it. I couldnít go back and finish last dlc for B3. I was burnt out. Like how I felt playing Red Dead Redemption 1. Tried to play the Tiny Tinaís one shot dlc, but it was just more of the same. Same guns, missions, shooting. Just worn out and think Iíll hold off on preordering.



