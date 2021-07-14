NBA 2K22 - All versions
I really hope they fix the shooting mechanics for this one. It was such a horrendous downgrade on 2K21. I only got a digital version of 2K21 when it was on sale really cheap. I kind of got used to it, but it was still very frustrating.
The Kareem/Dirk and KD cover is cool, but that's probably going to be the $100 version with all the BS DLC crap.
Maybe if I get 2K22, I'll get the Candace Parker version. I really like her and what she's done for women's basketball. Plus, she's a good analyst on TNT.
I think I'm going to do the same for this one unless reviews are just stellar.
Candace is a great analyst (that segment where she basically calls Shaq out is awesome) but she betrayed LA.
