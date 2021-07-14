DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

NBA 2K22 - All versions

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

NBA 2K22 - All versions

   
Old 07-14-21, 01:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,093
Received 966 Likes on 724 Posts
NBA 2K22 - All versions
Cover athletes were just announced.










DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-14-21, 01:52 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,093
Received 966 Likes on 724 Posts
Re: NBA 2K22 - All versions
I really hope they fix the shooting mechanics for this one. It was such a horrendous downgrade on 2K21. I only got a digital version of 2K21 when it was on sale really cheap. I kind of got used to it, but it was still very frustrating.

The Kareem/Dirk and KD cover is cool, but that's probably going to be the $100 version with all the BS DLC crap.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-14-21, 01:57 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 35,635
Received 689 Likes on 536 Posts
Re: NBA 2K22 - All versions
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I really hope they fix the shooting mechanics for this one. It was such a horrendous downgrade on 2K21. I only got a digital version of 2K21 when it was on sale really cheap. I kind of got used to it, but it was still very frustrating.

The Kareem/Dirk and KD cover is cool, but that's probably going to be the $100 version with all the BS DLC crap.
didn't they introduce an option a little after release to remove that tilt mechanic? Did that not revert it back?
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-14-21, 02:07 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,093
Received 966 Likes on 724 Posts
Re: NBA 2K22 - All versions
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
didn't they introduce an option a little after release to remove that tilt mechanic? Did that not revert it back?
I don't know. I haven't played it since maybe March. I thought you had the game too or did you pass on it?

Maybe if I get 2K22, I'll get the Candace Parker version. I really like her and what she's done for women's basketball. Plus, she's a good analyst on TNT.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-14-21, 02:11 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 35,635
Received 689 Likes on 536 Posts
Re: NBA 2K22 - All versions
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I don't know. I haven't played it since maybe March. I thought you had the game too or did you pass on it?

Maybe if I get 2K22, I'll get the Candace Parker version. I really like her and what she's done for women's basketball. Plus, she's a good analyst on TNT.
I hated the extra 10 bucks they tacked on to the next gen version and they didn't do enough to change the switch version so I avoided it for a while until the PS5 version finally went on sale (at which point I had no time to play it other than a few exhibition games).

I think I'm going to do the same for this one unless reviews are just stellar.

Candace is a great analyst (that segment where she basically calls Shaq out is awesome) but she betrayed LA.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-14-21, 02:13 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,451
Received 270 Likes on 193 Posts
Re: NBA 2K22 - All versions
Kareem, Dirk, and KD is such an odd selections of players to share a cover.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.