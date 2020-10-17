View Poll Results: Single player, multiplayer or both?
Single player.
50.00%
Multiplayer.
0
0%
Both, depending if game has it and its good.
50.00%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
Single player, multiplayer or both?
Single player, multiplayer or both?
Which do you prefer?
I could never get into multiplayer. My buddy gets mad at me for fine reason. Ive gone few times, with headphones trying to get same place, just not fun fir me. So, just a nice single player campaign, always?
Re: Single player, multiplayer or both?
Single player almost exclusively. Local multiplayer on occasion. Online multiplayer very rarely.
I havent played a single game online in a year and a half, and even that was just Anthem with my wife on her Xbox downstairs. (I did play some other games online early last year as well, like Far Cry: New Dawn and Dead or Alive 6.) And that probably wont change anytime soon.
