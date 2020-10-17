Re: Single player, multiplayer or both?

Single player almost exclusively. Local multiplayer on occasion. Online multiplayer very rarely.



I havent played a single game online in a year and a half, and even that was just Anthem with my wife on her Xbox downstairs. (I did play some other games online early last year as well, like Far Cry: New Dawn and Dead or Alive 6.) And that probably wont change anytime soon.

