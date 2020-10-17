DVD Talk Forum

Single player, multiplayer or both?

Video Game Talk
View Poll Results: Single player, multiplayer or both?
Single player.
2
50.00%
Multiplayer.
0
0%
Both, depending if game has it and its good.
2
50.00%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Single player, multiplayer or both?

   
10-17-20, 05:09 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,095
Received 129 Likes on 113 Posts
Single player, multiplayer or both?
Which do you prefer?

I could never get into multiplayer. My buddy gets mad at me for fine reason. Ive gone few times, with headphones trying to get same place, just not fun fir me. So, just a nice single player campaign, always?
10-17-20, 05:48 PM
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,194
Received 266 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: Single player, multiplayer or both?
Single player almost exclusively. Local multiplayer on occasion. Online multiplayer very rarely.

I havent played a single game online in a year and a half, and even that was just Anthem with my wife on her Xbox downstairs. (I did play some other games online early last year as well, like Far Cry: New Dawn and Dead or Alive 6.) And that probably wont change anytime soon.
