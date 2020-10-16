DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Would you pay a small premium to legally get a new system without hassle?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games
View Poll Results: Would you pay a small premium to legally get a new system without hassle?
No.
0
0%
Yes. Between $0-$50.
0
0%
Yes. Between $50-$100.
0
0%
Yes. Between $100-$150
0
0%
Over $150.
0
0%
Other?
0
0%
Only at retail price at retail place, even if have to wait awhile.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Would you pay a small premium to legally get a new system without hassle?

   
Old 10-16-20, 09:22 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,077
Received 128 Likes on 112 Posts
Would you pay a small premium to legally get a new system without hassle?
You know, little gratuity to not wait, no bs. eBay is ridiculous now, but other legal means.

If a friend could get you one when you couldn’t get a preorder in and don’t really want (can get for working at game store or any big box store that supplies or friend just bought an extra somehow at retail price.

Would you pay him/her or if you go with ridiculous eBay or Amazon 3rd party, and pay extra?
Last edited by OldBoy; 10-16-20 at 09:28 PM.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.