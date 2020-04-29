Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
A Viking-centric Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok has been the longstanding rumor.
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
As someone who spent over 100 hours playing Assassin's Creed Odyssey, I'm really looking forward to this.
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
The last two AC games have been so good. Origins may be the last 10/10 game I've played, and if Odyssey wasn't crammed with so much busy work, it'd be right along side it. They can inject this one directly into my veins.
