Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
6 episode series.
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
I barely remember the Captain Marvel movie since I haven't seen it since the theaters. Any reason to revisit it before the seeing this series?
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
This more or less is a follow up to Fury and Maria's exploits after Spider-Man: Far from Home and the Skrulls. Remember the post credit scene showed Fury was actually in outer space.
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
Do I need to watch anything else to be caught up? Captain Marvel right?
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
If you want quick refreshers on the major players, just watch Marvel Studios Legends, Season 2 Episodes 10-14, on Disney+.
