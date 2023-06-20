re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23

Quote: DJariya Originally Posted by Captain Marvel was a prequel.



This more or less is a follow up to Fury and Maria's exploits after Spider-Man: Far from Home and the Skrulls. Remember the post credit scene showed Fury was actually in outer space.

D'oh. Okay. I just remembered the Skrulls playing a big part in that movie and assumed it had something to do with it. It has been so long since I saw Far From Home that I barely remember that scene.