Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23

Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23

   
06-20-23, 01:02 PM
Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23



6 episode series.
06-20-23, 01:54 PM
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
I barely remember the Captain Marvel movie since I haven't seen it since the theaters. Any reason to revisit it before the seeing this series?
06-20-23, 01:58 PM
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
Originally Posted by Spiderbite
I barely remember the Captain Marvel movie since I haven't seen it since the theaters. Any reason to revisit it before the seeing this series?
Captain Marvel was a prequel.

This more or less is a follow up to Fury and Maria's exploits after Spider-Man: Far from Home and the Skrulls. Remember the post credit scene showed Fury was actually in outer space.
06-20-23, 04:27 PM
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
Originally Posted by DJariya
Captain Marvel was a prequel.

This more or less is a follow up to Fury and Maria's exploits after Spider-Man: Far from Home and the Skrulls. Remember the post credit scene showed Fury was actually in outer space.
D'oh. Okay. I just remembered the Skrulls playing a big part in that movie and assumed it had something to do with it. It has been so long since I saw Far From Home that I barely remember that scene.
06-20-23, 04:39 PM
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
Do I need to watch anything else to be caught up? Captain Marvel right?
06-20-23, 08:16 PM
re: Secret Invasion (S1E01) - "Resurrection" - 6/21/23
If you want quick refreshers on the major players, just watch Marvel Studios Legends, Season 2 Episodes 10-14, on Disney+.
