Catching Lightning (Showtime) - True Crime Docuseries (4/9/23)

I know this series is now 2 months old, but its the kind of show that could fall through the cracks and I wanted to give it a shout-out, especially with so many Paramount+ subscribers getting Showtime for the first time this week (and with Showtimes annoying habit of pulling content super-quickly).This story is just unbelievable : A rising MMA star, a local legend, ends up being the alleged mastermind of the biggest cash robbery in history. Every episode I had my jaw agape, its so wild and crazy a story. Highly recommended.