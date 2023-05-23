The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)
The newest series in The Walking Dead Universe is in production and coming soon to AMC and AMC+. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) journeys across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.
No actual footage, just a quick "In production" teaser
Probably not coming out until 2024
