DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

   
Old 05-23-23, 03:03 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,368
Received 2,628 Likes on 1,945 Posts
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)


The newest series in The Walking Dead Universe is in production and coming soon to AMC and AMC+. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) journeys across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.



No actual footage, just a quick "In production" teaser

Probably not coming out until 2024
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Writers Strike 2023

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.