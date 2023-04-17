DVD Talk Forum

Writer's Strike 2023?

TV Talk

Writer's Strike 2023?

   
04-17-23, 03:29 PM
Writer's Strike 2023?
Here comes the strike.

04-17-23, 03:31 PM
Writer's Strike 2023?
The WGA just voted 98% to strike if no deal is reached by May 1st



There is a really old thread about the 2007 strike that crippled the industry. But, I prefer not to resurrect that as a lot of the information is super old now.

Here is the tally of the vote



They have avoided a strike at the last minute 3 years ago and even before that. But, what does this mean if it does happen? It will shut down production of cable, streaming and network TV if they strike again for the 2023-24 production cycle. Stuff like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and new seasons of shows currently being written will have to shut down.

I read that writer's are really getting screwed over on residuals, especially with streaming. Everyone needs to get paid fairly and being a writer is basically a freelance gig and you get paid by the job and they live off those residuals, especially when they are not working.
04-17-23, 03:35 PM
Re: Anyone here concerned about the looming WGA strike?
More info on this year's contract negotiation at this site:
https://www.wgacontract2023.org/
04-17-23, 03:54 PM
Re: Writer's Strike 2023?
Looking forward to more reality shows. Firing up more Below Deck!

