Writer's Strike 2023?

There is a really old thread about the 2007 strike that crippled the industry. But, I prefer not to resurrect that as a lot of the information is super old now.Here is the tally of the voteThey have avoided a strike at the last minute 3 years ago and even before that. But, what does this mean if it does happen? It will shut down production of cable, streaming and network TV if they strike again for the 2023-24 production cycle. Stuff like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and new seasons of shows currently being written will have to shut down.I read that writer's are really getting screwed over on residuals, especially with streaming. Everyone needs to get paid fairly and being a writer is basically a freelance gig and you get paid by the job and they live off those residuals, especially when they are not working.