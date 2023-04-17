Writer's Strike 2023?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,457
Received 4,348 Likes on 2,949 Posts
Writer's Strike 2023?
Here comes the strike.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,781
Received 2,507 Likes on 1,859 Posts
Writer's Strike 2023?
The WGA just voted 98% to strike if no deal is reached by May 1st
There is a really old thread about the 2007 strike that crippled the industry. But, I prefer not to resurrect that as a lot of the information is super old now.
Here is the tally of the vote
They have avoided a strike at the last minute 3 years ago and even before that. But, what does this mean if it does happen? It will shut down production of cable, streaming and network TV if they strike again for the 2023-24 production cycle. Stuff like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and new seasons of shows currently being written will have to shut down.
I read that writer's are really getting screwed over on residuals, especially with streaming. Everyone needs to get paid fairly and being a writer is basically a freelance gig and you get paid by the job and they live off those residuals, especially when they are not working.
There is a really old thread about the 2007 strike that crippled the industry. But, I prefer not to resurrect that as a lot of the information is super old now.
Here is the tally of the vote
They have avoided a strike at the last minute 3 years ago and even before that. But, what does this mean if it does happen? It will shut down production of cable, streaming and network TV if they strike again for the 2023-24 production cycle. Stuff like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and new seasons of shows currently being written will have to shut down.
I read that writer's are really getting screwed over on residuals, especially with streaming. Everyone needs to get paid fairly and being a writer is basically a freelance gig and you get paid by the job and they live off those residuals, especially when they are not working.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2001
Posts: 19,412
Received 525 Likes on 370 Posts
Re: Anyone here concerned about the looming WGA strike?
More info on this year's contract negotiation at this site:
https://www.wgacontract2023.org/
https://www.wgacontract2023.org/
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,048
Received 260 Likes on 203 Posts
Re: Writer's Strike 2023?
Looking forward to more reality shows. Firing up more Below Deck!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off