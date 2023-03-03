Re: Physical 100 on Netflix.

I started watching on a whim and am hooked as well. Not typically my type of show but it has those original Ninja Warrior vibes and I'm enjoying how Korean culture makes this so different from a US production. Instead of a bunch of roided out gym bros getting in each others' faces everyone compliments one another and then politely invites them to get their asses kicked. Still a lot of roids though.