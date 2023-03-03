DVD Talk Forum

Physical 100 on Netflix.

Physical 100 on Netflix.

   
03-03-23, 04:27 AM
Physical 100 on Netflix.
Korean show in which a bunch of people compete in physical tasks. The intro said they were fighting to the death. The first 25 minutes it's the competitors admiring each other's bodies. Maybe I'll get to a task soon. I'm hooked, though, can't look away.
03-03-23, 12:45 PM
Re: Physical 100 on Netflix.
I started watching on a whim and am hooked as well. Not typically my type of show but it has those original Ninja Warrior vibes and I'm enjoying how Korean culture makes this so different from a US production. Instead of a bunch of roided out gym bros getting in each others' faces everyone compliments one another and then politely invites them to get their asses kicked. Still a lot of roids though.
03-03-23, 01:38 PM
Re: Physical 100 on Netflix.
This kind of reminds me of Steve Austins Broken Skull Ranch
03-03-23, 02:31 PM
Re: Physical 100 on Netflix.
I finish watching all episodes and enjoyed it. Some grueling task like
Spoiler:
team trying pulling a 1.5 ton boat



Hope there a second season.
