DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23

   
Old 03-05-23, 09:25 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,825
Likes: 0
Received 3,518 Likes on 2,383 Posts
The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23


Season finale next week.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 09:55 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,417
Received 862 Likes on 664 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Awesome episode!

Goddamn, just 1 episode left!!!!!1!
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 09:58 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 1,491
Received 83 Likes on 55 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Yup, this has been a great series.
csant is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 10:03 PM
  #4  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,388
Likes: 0
Received 143 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
I was hoping James was going to be in the chair during during the interrogation scene for some Joel on Joel violence (Troy Baker, who played James, is the voice actor who plays Joel in the games)
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 10:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,830
Received 899 Likes on 732 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Good episode. Super dark in tone and some brutal kills by Joel and Ellie but very effective. Cant believe the season is already almost over.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 11:36 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 24,687
Received 197 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Does the season match the first game? Or is it getting stretched out? I never played it but understand quite a bit. Seems like a lot is going to happen Im final episode.
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 11:46 PM
  #7  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,388
Likes: 0
Received 143 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
Does the season match the first game?
Yes, there's only 2 chapters of the game left that they haven't covered.
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-23, 11:56 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,830
Received 899 Likes on 732 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Still havent played the games. Might play the first one after the season wraps up. I feel like well be left on a cliffhanger though.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-06-23, 12:18 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,560
Received 2,223 Likes on 1,479 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Good, action packed episode. Joel and Ellie both showed some bad-assness throughout. Joels I believe him was probably my favorite line of the series so far.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-06-23, 12:59 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,907
Likes: 0
Received 146 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Ellie violent rage is so scary.
dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-06-23, 01:01 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
nickdawgy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Southern Cal-ee-for-nee
Posts: 32,406
Received 244 Likes on 182 Posts
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Originally Posted by MrX View Post
Yes, there's only 2 chapters of the game left that they haven't covered.
One isnt even really a chapter. Just some walking. You dont do anything.
nickdawgy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Yellowjackets (Showtime) - S: Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.