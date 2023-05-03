The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Season finale next week.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Awesome episode!
Goddamn, just 1 episode left!!!!!1!
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Yup, this has been a great series.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
I was hoping James was going to be in the chair during during the interrogation scene for some Joel on Joel violence (Troy Baker, who played James, is the voice actor who plays Joel in the games)
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Good episode. Super dark in tone and some brutal kills by Joel and Ellie but very effective. Cant believe the season is already almost over.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Does the season match the first game? Or is it getting stretched out? I never played it but understand quite a bit. Seems like a lot is going to happen Im final episode.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Still havent played the games. Might play the first one after the season wraps up. I feel like well be left on a cliffhanger though.
Re: The Last of Us (S1E08) - When We Are in Need - 3/5/23
Good, action packed episode. Joel and Ellie both showed some bad-assness throughout. Joels I believe him was probably my favorite line of the series so far.
