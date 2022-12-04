Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Family posted a tweet 8 minutes ago confirming this to be true.
I had no idea he was sick. RIP, Gilbert.
Damn, he just appeared in a video on Masked Singer last week.
I'm sure Howard Stern will say he was just about to write Gilbert a note. It's terrible how he banned Gilbert from the show.
Shit
I last saw him at a local performance in January. He KILLED, as always. Absolutely hilarious, irreverent, and filthy.
But I have to tell you, he was very frail. He needed assistance walking and looked unsteady. I am totally gutted at this news, as I was always a huge fan, but sadly it wasn't surprising.
In a matter of months they all died.
Rip gg
Saw him once at local improv. The show was amazing. I loved how he basically took every job he could get. He didn't give a fuck what it was. He has two younger kids, too, which is dad for them. He will be missed.
Ah fuck, I was a huge fan, he was a comedy genius. This last year or so has been brutal with comedians dying, Norm, Louie, Bob and now Gilbert. Fuck.....
Crazy. I was listening to him talk about Bob Saget after he passed earlier in the year. Had no idea Gilbert was sick. RIP.
Wasn't the "official" reason that Gilbert was banned because he spit on some cupcakes or something? I think the real issue was that Howard couldn't control Gilbert and was afraid that Gilbert would say something too offensive which would make the new Howard look bad.
Cause of death was myotonic dystrophy (a form of muscular dystrophy) that had spread to his heart.
Poor Gilbert. No wonder he was having difficulty walking and looking so small and thin (which he always was, but definitely moreso).
Still -- he was FUNNY AS FUCK that night. For some reason these parents brought their 12 year old daughter and were sitting right up at front. They had no idea what they were in for. By the time Gilbert talked about Catherine Zeta-Jones's c-word -- explicitly -- and how he would readily risk tongue cancer to perform on it, they left in a REAL hurry. While the entire crowd was rolled over in screaming laughter.
If someone from the future told me last September, "Norm MacDonald, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, and Gilbert Gottfried all die within the next 8 months" my first thought would have been, "They were all on the same plane?"
To this day Gilbert is the only man I know of who called Donald Trump "Mein Fuhrer" to his face.
