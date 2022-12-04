Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away

Cause of death was myotonic dystrophy (a form of muscular dystrophy) that had spread to his heart.



Poor Gilbert. No wonder he was having difficulty walking and looking so small and thin (which he always was, but definitely moreso).



Still -- he was FUNNY AS FUCK that night. For some reason these parents brought their 12 year old daughter and were sitting right up at front. They had no idea what they were in for. By the time Gilbert talked about Catherine Zeta-Jones's c-word -- explicitly -- and how he would readily risk tongue cancer to perform on it, they left in a REAL hurry. While the entire crowd was rolled over in screaming laughter.