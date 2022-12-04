DVD Talk Forum

Gilbert Gottfried has passed away

Gilbert Gottfried has passed away

   
04-12-22, 02:32 PM
Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Family posted a tweet 8 minutes ago confirming this to be true.

04-12-22, 02:35 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
I had no idea he was sick. RIP, Gilbert.
04-12-22, 02:36 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Damn, he just appeared in a video on Masked Singer last week.

I'm sure Howard Stern will say he was just about to write Gilbert a note. It's terrible how he banned Gilbert from the show.
04-12-22, 02:37 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Shit
04-12-22, 02:39 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
I last saw him at a local performance in January. He KILLED, as always. Absolutely hilarious, irreverent, and filthy.

But I have to tell you, he was very frail. He needed assistance walking and looked unsteady. I am totally gutted at this news, as I was always a huge fan, but sadly it wasn't surprising.
04-12-22, 02:42 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
In a matter of months they all died.

04-12-22, 02:47 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Originally Posted by windom View Post

I'm sure Howard Stern will say he was just about to write Gilbert a note. It's terrible how he banned Gilbert from the show.
What? I haven't listened to Stern in years but his appearances on the show was pretty much the only reason I found Gottfried funny. Didn't know there was a falling out.
04-12-22, 02:49 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Rip gg
04-12-22, 02:49 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Saw him once at local improv. The show was amazing. I loved how he basically took every job he could get. He didn't give a fuck what it was. He has two younger kids, too, which is dad for them. He will be missed.
04-12-22, 02:52 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Originally Posted by Timber View Post
What? I haven't listened to Stern in years but his appearances on the show was pretty much the only reason I found Gottfried funny. Didn't know there was a falling out.
It wasn't so much of a falling out, but the entire tone of the show shifted (*cough* Marci Turk *cough*) to go much more mainstream, less older (and faithful to the show) comedians on the show like Gilbert, Jim Florentine, Lisa Lampinelli, etc. unless they were "newer, hipper, funnier" types like Nikki Glaser or Amy Schumer.
04-12-22, 02:55 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Ah fuck, I was a huge fan, he was a comedy genius. This last year or so has been brutal with comedians dying, Norm, Louie, Bob and now Gilbert. Fuck.....
04-12-22, 02:58 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Crazy. I was listening to him talk about Bob Saget after he passed earlier in the year. Had no idea Gilbert was sick. RIP.
04-12-22, 02:59 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Wasn't the "official" reason that Gilbert was banned because he spit on some cupcakes or something? I think the real issue was that Howard couldn't control Gilbert and was afraid that Gilbert would say something too offensive which would make the new Howard look bad.
04-12-22, 03:01 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Cause of death was myotonic dystrophy (a form of muscular dystrophy) that had spread to his heart.

Poor Gilbert. No wonder he was having difficulty walking and looking so small and thin (which he always was, but definitely moreso).

Still -- he was FUNNY AS FUCK that night. For some reason these parents brought their 12 year old daughter and were sitting right up at front. They had no idea what they were in for. By the time Gilbert talked about Catherine Zeta-Jones's c-word -- explicitly -- and how he would readily risk tongue cancer to perform on it, they left in a REAL hurry. While the entire crowd was rolled over in screaming laughter.
04-12-22, 03:04 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Originally Posted by windom View Post
Wasn't the "official" reason that Gilbert was banned because he spit on some cupcakes or something? I think the real issue was that Howard couldn't control Gilbert and was afraid that Gilbert would say something too offensive which would make the new Howard look bad.
I remember that incident but I don't think that was the cause, because it was a bit between him and Benjy. Gilbert's main thing was coming in at the end of the show, talking a bit, and then sitting in on the news to goof on Robin's reports. Often it was obstructive, but always hilariously so. Then Artie left, after which the show's tone softened and the gradually phased him out (along with the other aforementioned comics). Apparently there was a mandate that they don't "do" comedians anymore, in favor of the Chelsea Handler/Amy Schumer types who may be comedians but also have Hollywood careers on top of them.
04-12-22, 03:06 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away


If someone from the future told me last September, "Norm MacDonald, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, and Gilbert Gottfried all die within the next 8 months" my first thought would have been, "They were all on the same plane?"
04-12-22, 03:31 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
Originally Posted by Hokeyboy View Post
Cause of death was myotonic dystrophy (a form of muscular dystrophy) that had spread to his heart.

Poor Gilbert. No wonder he was having difficulty walking and looking so small and thin (which he always was, but definitely moreso).
Damn. He had been looking particularly frail during the past several years, but I just chalked it up to old age.

04-12-22, 04:02 PM
Re: Gilbert Gottfried has passed away
To this day Gilbert is the only man I know of who called Donald Trump "Mein Fuhrer" to his face.

